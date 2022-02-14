ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Hermitage

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday in Hermitage.

Crews were called about 6 p.m. to the Kilgore Mobile Home Park off of E. State Street.

Semi in flames at local gas station

Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said when crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the trailer, but it wasn’t clear at that time if anyone was inside, so crews conducted a search. They later learned that the owner was not home.

Flynn said two firefighters were injured. One suffered burns to his face and another fell on the ice.

“Mobile homes get really, really hot because of the tin. They generate a lot of heat and smoke,” Flynn said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiqXu_0eDwmA2W00
    Courtesy: Hermitage Fire and Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaiMF_0eDwmA2W00
    Courtesy: Hermitage Fire and Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FLG5_0eDwmA2W00
    Courtesy: Hermitage Fire and Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1t4x_0eDwmA2W00

Firefighters from Hermitage and Patagonia were able to get the fire under control quickly.

A cat died in the fire.

The man who lives there is staying with family and is being assisted by the Red Cross, Flynn said.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Hermitage, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Hermitage, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Cat#Firefighters#The Red Cross
WKBN

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cats
WKBN

Five facing charges for defrauding Pa. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today five people are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to provide false information in an attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act.  The investigation showed nine individuals conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WKBN

WKBN

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy