ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

There was another questionable call on Super Bowl 2022’s most crucial play

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASM5r_0eDwm7Ta00

The missed pass interference call wasn’t the only non-whistle that played a crucial role in deciding Sunday’s Super Bowl.

It appears that the officials also missed a flag on a key play in the final minutes. On the Rams’ game-winning touchdown drive in their 23-20 victory, a false start was missed on third-and-goal – a play that resulted in a holding penalty on the Bengals and a fresh set of downs for Los Angeles.

A replay clearly showed multiple Rams offensive linemen starting early. Had the whistle been blown, they would’ve been moved back five yards, which could have altered the game. After the defensive holding flag was thrown, LA quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for the game-winning touchdown.

Of course, it was just one of many plays that could’ve gone either way. The Bengals benefitted from a non-call early in the second half, when Tee Higgins clearly grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s face-mask, dragging him down during his 75-yard touchdown catch.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Tacoma News Tribune

Pair of network rules analysts say officials missed obvious penalty on Bengals TD

The Cincinnati Bengals opened the second half of Super Bowl LVI with a lightning bolt of a play. Trailing by three at halftime, the Bengals needed all of 12 seconds to take their first lead of the game as Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#False Start#American Football
FanSided

Watch: Did refs screw Jalen Ramsey, Rams on Tee Higgins touchdown?

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey may have some beef with the officials now. On the first play from scrimmage in the second half of Super Bowl 56, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got burnt on a 75-yard touchdown grab by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. As...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
New York Post

Odell Beckham Jr. kisses girlfriend’s baby bump after Super Bowl 2022 win

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday with his biggest cheerleader – and their baby-to-be. After the Rams finished off the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022, Beckham joined his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Wood, on the field at SoFi Stadium, where he kissed her baby bump.
NFL
Washington Post

Matthew Stafford’s no-look pass was the most impressive throw of the Super Bowl

The most important throw Matthew Stafford made in Super Bowl LVI was undoubtedly his game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with under two minutes left in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But Stafford’s most impressive throw came six plays earlier during the Rams’ 15-play,...
NFL
SB Nation

The Bengals grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask on 75-yard Super Bowl TD and got away with it

The Cincinnati Bengals only needed one play to take a second half lead in Super Bowl LVI. Joe Burrow tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins over Jalen Ramsey on the first play of the third quarter to give the Bengals a 17-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams. After the extra point was kicked, replays showed that Higgins clearly grabbed Ramsey’s facemask just before catching the ball.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy