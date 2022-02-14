ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

India launches earth observation satellite

Lake Geneva Regional News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched three satellites into the...

www.lakegenevanews.net

#Space Research#Isro
The Independent

SpaceX announces three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since walking on the Moon

SpaceX is launching three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since they walked on the Moon.Its Starship craft will take entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who sponsored the company’s Inspiration4 mission last September, on another mission called Polaris.Joining Mr Isaacman will be veteran Air Force fighter pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX operations engineer Sarah Gillis and engineer Anna Menon who will act as the onboard medical officer. Two of these individuals will make the first commercial spacewalk.“We’re going to go farther into space than humans have gone since we’ve last walked on the moon,” Mr Isaacman told Today.There...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX starships will launch in 2023 with moon fly-by

If you are interested in learning more about the SpaceX starship being created by Elon musk and his team. You will be pleased to know the company has made more details available for the first time in quite some time. Explaining more about the design of the SpaceX starship being created to ship humans to Mars and beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
azpm.org

University of Arizona astronomy researchers track space junk to the Moon

University of Arizona astronomy students are tracking the object projected to crash into the Moon later this spring. UA planetary sciences professor Vishnu Reddy says his students met the challenge of confirming the object is a spent booster stage of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014. “We observed it with...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

MinXSS Instrument CubeSat Launched To Study The Sun's Flares

The Miniature X-Ray Solar Spectrometer 3, or MinXSS-3, successfully launched on the InspireSat-1 small satellite at 7:29 p.m. EST on Feb. 13, 2022. Also known as the Dual Aperture X-ray Solar Spectrometer, or DAXSS, it is the third of three NASA-funded MinXSS CubeSats. It will spend up to a year in low-Earth orbit studying X-rays coming from flares on the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of Orbit

As part of SpaceX’s mission to provide high-speed internet from space, the company has put almost 2,000 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit in recent years. But the latest launch on February 3 sent a batch of 49 satellites straight into a solar storm. At least 40 satellites have already been knocked out of commission, Robin George Andrews reports for the New York Times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

The Object About to Hit the Moon isn’t a SpaceX Booster After All

Last month, astronomers reported that a discarded upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, launched 7 years ago, was on a collision course with the Moon. The rocket in question carried NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) to the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, where the still-operating observatory provides advance warning on solar wind activities. The leftover rocket stage, meanwhile, became a floating piece of space junk orbiting the Sun. Its ultimate fate was unknown, until last month, when astronomer Bill Gray predicted that it was bound for an impact with the Moon sometime on March 4th, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Russia launches cargo ship to the International Space Station

Russia's robotic Progress 80 cargo ship blasted off Monday (Feb. 14), carrying about 3 tons of supplies and equipment toward the orbiting lab. A Russian Soyuz rocket launched Progress 80 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:25 p.m. EST Monday (0425 GMT or 9:25 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Feb. 15).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Two SpaceX Starlink satellites disintegrate over Puerto Rico in stunning footage after 40 out of 49 craft launched last week came crashing back to Earth in geomagnetic storm

Two of SpaceX's ill-fated Starlink satellites can be seen disintegrating over Puerto Rico in stunning new footage. The obliterated satellites, among about 40 that were brought down by a geomagnetic storm a week ago, are seen as sparkling white streams in the night sky. The footage was captured by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Space company chief is ‘deeply sorry’ for accidentally destroying four Nasa satellites

The chief executive of Astra has said he is “deeply sorry” after accidentally blowing up for Nasa satellites.Chris Kemp, the head of the company, destroyed four small CubeSats in a failed launch yesterday."We experienced an issue in today’s flight," he tweeted. "I’m deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer’s payloads. I’m with the team looking at data, and we will provide more info as soon as we can."We experienced an issue in today's flight. I'm deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer's payloads. I'm with the team looking at data, and we will provide...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX satellite explodes in geomagnetic storm in spectacular video footage

The sight of SpaceXsatellites burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere has been captured on video over Puerto Rico.Elon Musk’s private space company recently lost as many as 40 satellites this week, due to a powerful geomagnetic storm that interfered with their launch.A coronal mass ejection from the Sun – a huge pulse of energy – caused up to 50 per cent higher drag than on previous launches. “These storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density at our low deployment altitudes to increase” SpaceX said yesterday.The Starlink team put the satellites into a safe mode where they would...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa warns that Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet satellites could stop humans getting to space

Nasa has raised concerns about SpaceX’s megaconstellation because of the risks of collision in Earth’s orbit.The American space agency told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had worries about “the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions".There are currently 25,000 total objects in orbit around the Earth, with over 6,000 of them below 600 kilometres. ‘Low-Earth orbit’, a height at which satellite networks such as Starlink would operate in, is defined as an altitude of 2,000 kilometres or less.SpaceX’s expansion of Starlink would “more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

