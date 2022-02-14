ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria wins Olympic gold in ski jumping team event

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) -- Austria won Olympic gold in the ski jumping team event on Monday, four years after failing to even earn a medal in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "We missed the podium four years ago," Austrian jumper Manuel Fettner said. "It's much better now."...

