Beijing Rewind, Feb. 13: US picks up four Olympic medals in history-making day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Jackson's historic win also ended a...

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
Here's how US women's hockey team did against Finland in semifinals

BEIJING, China — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. The win sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The...
Beijing Preview, Feb. 16: US vs. Canada for women's hockey gold again

BEIJING, China — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for. For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women's hockey. The matchup that has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics...
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 15: More US medals, a hockey stunner and a podium sweep

BEIJING, China — American freestyle skiers took silver and gold in slopestyle, but German bobsledders celebrated a historic sweep. Three U.S. skaters are headed for the women's free skate, but they struggled to break into medal contention. Meanwhile, lawyers made new claims in the latest Russian doping scandal. US...
Russia is ROC at the Winter Olympics. Here's why.

BEIJING, China — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is being allowed to continue to compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing despite the revelation last week that she tested positive in December for a banned substance. The investigation into the positive test is expected to continue and it could be months before a final determination on how the substance got into her system.
