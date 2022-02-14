Beijing Rewind, Feb. 13: US picks up four Olympic medals in history-making day

Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
Erin Jackson made history on Sunday when she won the gold medal in the 500-meter speedskating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Finishing with a time of 37.04 seconds, Jackson is now the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal of any kind. “I cried immediately, it was...
American figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beijing Games, and he plans to perform in the exhibition gala that traditionally closes the Olympic program on Sunday. Zhou had just helped the U.S. win team silver on Feb. 7 when he got...
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. The CAS also said that suspending the 15-year-old Olympian from competition would have caused her “irreparable harm.”Feb. 14, 2022.
Japan's Nana Takagi crashes out of the women's team pursuit on the final lap with the defending champions well placed to defend their title, handing Canada gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. FOLLOW: Watch coverage & follow text updates from day 11 at the Winter Olympics. Available to UK...
BEIJING, China — Team USA added to its medal count on Monday thanks to a surprise podium finisher. And the U.S. women's hockey team punched their ticket to the gold medal match against a familiar foe. The U.S. ended Monday with 16 total medals at the Beijing Games with...
BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program. The...
BEIJING, China — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. The win sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The...
American-born teen snowboarding star Eileen Gu racked up another medal for China, Team USA’s men’s curling team advanced to the semifinals and American speedskaters battled it out for the bronze medal in the team pursuit on Day 11 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Here are video...
BEIJING, China — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for. For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women's hockey. The matchup that has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics...
BEIJING, China — American freestyle skiers took silver and gold in slopestyle, but German bobsledders celebrated a historic sweep. Three U.S. skaters are headed for the women's free skate, but they struggled to break into medal contention. Meanwhile, lawyers made new claims in the latest Russian doping scandal. US...
BEIJING (AP) — Teen sensation Kamila Valieva has been cleared for takeoff in women’s figure skating in a ruling in a Russian doping case that has caused havoc with one of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva will have a chance for a second gold medal...
BEIJING, China — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is being allowed to continue to compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing despite the revelation last week that she tested positive in December for a banned substance. The investigation into the positive test is expected to continue and it could be months before a final determination on how the substance got into her system.
BEIJING — (AP) — Oh no, it was a short track shutout for the Americans at the Beijing Olympics. A program that has struggled to recapture the buzz and success it had when Apolo Anton Ohno was the star attraction failed to win a medal for the first time since 1998.
