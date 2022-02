Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber this Saturday in what could kick off the first title reign for the Hall of Famer since 2006. The three-minute clip shows Lita training her cardio on Californian beaches and hills. Throughout the video, she reflects on what this comeback means to her, her relationship with Becky Lynch and why she believes this current version of "Big Time Becks" is causing Lynch to get in her own way and throw off her trajectory. The four-time WWE Women's Champion goaded Lynch into the match the night after the Royal Rumble, revealing that her latest run with the company would not stop at a mere Rumble appearance.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO