The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.45% as hedge funds boosted their bullish futures positions to an 11-week high. Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announced that the Global Palladium Fund, a metals distributor founded by Nornickel, has launched the GPF Physical Electric Vehicle Metals Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). The Global Palladium Fund Physical Electric Vehicle ETC is being launched with $10 million of seed capital and listing initially on Borsa Italiana.

METAL MINING ・ 8 DAYS AGO