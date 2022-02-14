ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goodyear (GT) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Reports Solid Sales

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line also increased 29.5% from the year-ago figure of 44 cents. High sales volumes across all segments, thanks to Cooper Tire buyout synergies, buoyed the...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y, Dividend Up

ESNT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating net income per share of $1.64, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.1%. The bottom line improved 49% year over year. The quarter witnessed higher revenues driven by an increase in income from other invested assets, though new insurance written declined....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Continental Resources (CLR) Earnings & Revenues Beat in Q4

CLR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The bottom line turned around from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $1,927 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,703 million....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Zoetis' (ZTS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ZTS - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1 per share (excluding one-time items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 91 cents. Total revenues grew 9% year over year to $2.00 billion, which beat the Zacks...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Vehicles#Reports Solid Sales#Segmental Performance
Zacks.com

Primerica's (PRI) Q4 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top Estimates

PRI - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2021 operating income of $2.94 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line improved 20%, reflecting better performance at term life insurance and investment businesses. Primerica, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Primerica, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Primerica, Inc. Quote.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

TreeHouse (THS) Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Demand & Pricing

THS - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results continued to gain from the strengthening demand across categories, reaffirming the company’s strong underlying fundamentals for private labels. THS also benefited from robust price realization as it continues to implement pricing actions to recover inflation across the supply chain.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark, Margins Down

ECL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.28, up 4.1% year over year. The bottom line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.04, flat compared with the year-earlier figure. Full-year adjusted EPS was $4.69, reflecting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Service Corporation's (SCI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, View Up

SCI - Free Report) posted splendid fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company continued to witness escalated levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Considering the persistent impacts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y

CAR - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $7.08 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $2.57 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 8% and improved 90% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and a rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Insurance ETFs to Rally on Solid Q4 Earnings

The insurance sector is one of the prime beneficiaries of a rate hike, as these are able to earn higher returns on their investment portfolio of longer-duration bonds. At the same time, these firms incur loss as the value of longer-duration bonds goes down with rising interest rates. Nevertheless, since insurance companies have long-term investment horizons, they can hold investments until maturity and hence, no actual losses will be realized (read: 5 Must-Buy ETFs With Fed Tightening in the Cards).
MARKETS
Zacks.com

IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. IQV - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings as well as revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.55 beat the consensus mark by 4.9% and improved 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Global Industrial (GIC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.19%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Advance Auto (AAP) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Payout

AAP - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share for fourth-quarter 2021 (ended Jan 1, 2022), increasing 17.6% from the prior-year figure. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 on higher-than-expected comps growth. For the fourth quarter, comparable store sales witnessed 8.2% growth, outpacing the consensus mark of 4.76%. Advance Auto generated net revenues of $2,397 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,362 million and edging up 1.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 15th

ATGE - Free Report) is a leading global education provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days. ALGN - Free Report) manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sonic Automotive reports big profit beat, more than doubles its dividend

Sonic Automotive Inc. reported Wednesday a record fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations by a wide margin, and more than doubled its dividend, while same-store sales of new and used vehicles fell. The auto retailer's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income rose to $96.3 million, or $2.25 a share, from $57.3 million, or $1.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.66 from $1.50 to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.85. Revenue grew 13.8% to $3.18 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $3.11 billion, as new vehicle revenue rose 2.2% to $1.35 billion to top expectations of $1.23 billion, while used vehicle revenue increased 26.1% to $1.21 billion but missed expectations of $1.29 billion. Within the franchised dealerships segment, same-store new vehicle unit sales volume fell 19.2% and same-store used vehicle sales volume was down 13.2%. Separately, the company said it raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 12 cents, with the new dividend payable April 14 to shareholders of record on March 15. The stock has slipped 1.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has lost 4.9%.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Semiconductor Sales Growing on Soaring Demand: 5 Fund Picks

The semiconductor sector has been on a tear over the past couple of years. Microchip demand has been on the rise thanks to its increased adoption in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial tools & equipment, and networking & communication goods. The demand got a further push during the pandemic, as people...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nvidia ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q4 Earnings

NVDA - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16, after market close. Caught in the tech sector selling spree, triggered by rate hike concerns, NVIDIA has plunged 19.2% over the past three months. The stock is underperforming the industry’s average loss of 14.5%. This trend might reverse if the chipmaker comes up with an earnings beat in its Q4 report.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Can Copart (CPRT) Maintain its Earnings Beat Streak in Q2?

CPRT - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results today, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is $1.04 and $787 million, respectively. In the last reported quarter, the Texas-based online vehicle auctioning company posted an earnings...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

PacBio's (PACB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 30 cents in the fourth quarter of 2021, wider than the year-ago loss of 12 cents per share. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 28 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy