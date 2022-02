Cooper Kupp is the eighth wide receiver to be crowned Super Bowl MVP. Here’s everything you need to know about the player who brought the Los Angeles Rams to victory. Super Bowl LVI kicked off Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals went head to head in a ferocious game. The Rams had an impressive season with 15 games won and five lost but the Bengals weren’t too far behind with 13 games won and seven lost. Ultimately, the Rams came out on top with a score of 23 to 20.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO