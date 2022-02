The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show was definitely one for the books! The entertainment was top-notch as Dr. Dre, Eminem and more took over SoFi Stadium for an incredible show. The Super Bowl Halftime Show is just as important as the game, and in 2022, there was tons of entertainment to be had. There were five headliners for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. Each artist had their moment to shine during the set, and they also all came together amidst the performance.

