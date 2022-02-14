Man Fatally Shot In The Head In Baltimore’s Brooklyn Neighborhood, Police Say

A Baltimore City Police car in a 2018 file image. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMIORE (WJZ) — A man died on Valentine’s Day after he was shot in the head in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, authorities said.

Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Potee Street about 7:30 a.m. found the man shot inside a vacant home, Baltimore Police said.

Paramedics pronounced the unnamed shooting victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.