Baltimore, MD

Man Fatally Shot In The Head In Baltimore’s Brooklyn Neighborhood, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JObhZ_0eDwgTLp00
A Baltimore City Police car in a 2018 file image. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMIORE (WJZ) — A man died on Valentine’s Day after he was shot in the head in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, authorities said.

Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Potee Street about 7:30 a.m. found the man shot inside a vacant home, Baltimore Police said.

Paramedics pronounced the unnamed shooting victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 29, Shot In Leg In Downtown Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were on patrol near North Eutaw and West Mulberry streets about 7:11 a.m. when they heard a lone gunshot nearby, Baltimore Police said. Shortly after, the officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. This marks the 83rd non-deadly shooting in Baltimore this year, up from 67 non-deadly shootings recorded this time last year. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Male Shot In East Baltimore Tuesday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old male in East Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers in the area went to the 1800 block of N. Broadway to investigate a shooting at 5:15 p.m. Once there, they found a teenager who had been shot in the chest, police said. A medic took the teenager to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to authorities. Detectives assigned to the Eastern District are investigating the shooting. And the crime continues….This is the corner of E Lafayette & N Broadway @BaltimorePolice say a 17yo was shot here tonight He is now in serious condition at the hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/f45VzPss9f — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) February 15, 2022 Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Identity Of People Who Assaulted An Autistic Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for two people who assaulted an autistic grocery store employee in Catonsville earlier this month, according to authorities. The autistic male was assaulted in the parking lot of the Shoppers Food & Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, Baltimore County Police Department Detective John Connor said. Investigators believe two individuals assaulted the male and fled the area before police could arrive, Connor said. The injured male was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released, he said. Police believe the assault was a case of mistaken identity, according to authorities. Detectives in the Wilkens Precinct have been reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened and identify the suspects, Connor said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children In Annapolis Says Group Was Harassing Him, Kicked Open His Door

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Annapolis man charged in a shooting over the weekend that sent two children to the hospital says he opened fire following constant harassment from a group of juveniles who kicked open his door. Upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect’s home Saturday night and they were harassing him for several hours, police said. A man says he was protecting himself—opening fire after his door was kicked in—but Annapolis police say he went too far. The shooting ended up injuring a 10yo and a 14yo. We’ll have the follow-up at 6 on #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/BnLSjUezmn —...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Man, 41, Charged After 2 Children Shot, Police Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) –A 41-year-old Annapolis man faces a list of charges in a shooting over the weekend that sent two children to the hospital, authorities said. John Estep is charged with first-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment, among other offenses, Annapolis Police said. The charges stem from a shooting Saturday night that injured a 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers were called to Estep’s Obery Court home about 6 p.m. in response to a complaint about teens banging on his door. They were gone when police arrived. About 7:12 p.m.,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harrison Calls For More Witness Cooperation To Combat Baltimore’s Crime Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s violent crime is in a spin cycle, affecting some of the city’s youngest residents. A 16-year-old male was shot and killed yesterday. A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest tonight. Authorities say he’s listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The city’s ongoing crime crisis has prompted Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to reach out to the public, urging them to say something if they see something. Harrison expressed his frustration with city crime at a press conference on Tuesday. City residents say they are frustrated too. Roshenda Murray is one of many mothers who lost her children...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

$5K Reward Offered In Columbia Shooting That Injured Mom & 4-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police continue to investigate a shooting in Columbia over the weekend that sent three people, including a mother and her 4-year-old son, to the hospital. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 5300 block of Village Center Drive in the Wilde Lake Village Center in response to a report of shots fired, Howard County Police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot and her 4-year-old son who was struck in the arm with a bullet fragment, according to police. They were treated at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and released. Later, police said, a 19-year-old Columbia man walked into Howard County General with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Shock Trauma, where he is listed on fair condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting escalated from an altercation involving several individuals, including the 19-year-old, police said. The mother and her child are believed to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information about this shooting. If you know something, call police at 410-313-STOP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AG Delays Release Of Footage From Fatal Police Shooting In Crofton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has delayed the release of footage from a fatal police shooting in Crofton last month so its unit that investigates deadly incidents involving law enforcement can continue conducting interviews. The Independent Investigations Division typically makes public body-worn camera footage within 14 days of an incident. “To ensure witness interviews are not compromised by their viewing of external evidence, the release of the body-worn camera footage from the January 30th shooting will be delayed,” the prosecutor’s office said. Dyonta Quarles Jr., 20, was fatally shot Jan. 30 by Anne Arundel County Police Officer First Class J....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Indicted In 2020 Murders Of Baltimore Brothers, Frosh Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men have been indicted in the deaths of brothers Cordelle and Cornelius Bruce, who were murdered within a week in 2020, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday. On Jan. 14, 2020, Cordelle Bruce was shot and killed in the 1100 block of E. Belvedere Ave. in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. Six days later, the body of his brother, Cornelius, was found in a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School. Investigators determined he had been shot and killed before the vehicle was set on fire. Christopher Brown, 21; Daran Horton, 22; and Jimmy Murphy, 27, have been charged...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Juveniles Injured During Shooting In Annapolis, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis City Police are investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Obery Court at 7:39 p.m. They later found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds on Monument Street, according to Patti Norris, a spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department. Kenneth White, a spokesman for the Annapolis Fire Department, said the gunshot victims “were transported via Medevac to an area hospital,” White said. The condition of the patients is unknown at this time, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was isolated and poses no further danger to the public, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Police Make Arrest In The Shooting Of 2 Children

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Annapolis City Police announce they have arrested 41-year-old John Estep in connection with the Saturday night shooting of a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year old girl. Police say Estep turned himself in to police without incident and has been charged with seven criminal charges related to the crime, including two counts of first-degree assault. He has since been released on personal recognizance. The shooting took place just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Obery Court. Police were originally called to the area for a possible home invasion. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Both of the children were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are both listed in stable condition. Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Details Surface About Shooting That Injured City Of Frederick Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New details are emerging about a shooting that injured two City of Frederick police officers and a 25-year-old man on Friday afternoon Maryland State Police say this began with a 911 call about a suspicious man who had a gun. Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, responded to the shooting near the intersection of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway around 12:45 p.m. When they arrived, they saw Dominique Lamarr Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun. State police say the officers asked Lewis to show them his hands as they approached him. He ignored them and...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile Injured In Friday Night Shooting In Woodlawn

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a juvenile was injured Friday night following a shooting on Radlen Court in the Woodlawn area. Officers were called to the scene around 10:30p.m. Friday night for a reported of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment, their condition has not been released at this time. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and Baltimore county patrol officers will be in the community speaking with residents about this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student In Custody After Stabbing Schoolmate At Kent County High, District Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Kent County High School students were hospitalized Monday after one of them was stabbed during a fight, Kent County Public Schools said. The school district said two boys got into an altercation in the locker room during first period and one of them stabbed the other. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Citing the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the district said the student accused of stabbing his schoolmate was discharged from the hospital and placed in police custody. The incident prompted a lockdown at the school, which was lifted before the end of second period, the district said in a Facebook post. Students are being dismissed on time Monday, but the district said parents are welcome to pick up their students early. After-school activities at the school were canceled for the day.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Shooting Crashed Car In West Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man injured in a shooting crashed a vehicle Thursday night in West Baltimore, police said. The car crashed into a light pole and a vacant building. Officers responded at 9:02 p.m. to the 100 block of North Smallwood Street for a reported shooting. There, they found the crashed car and inside, a man shot multiple times. The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2477.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Frederick Officers Out Of Hospital, Suspect Has Undergone Surgery After Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two City of Frederick police officers and a suspect were shot Friday afternoon in Frederick, authorities said. All three were airlifted to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said. Both officers were released Tuesday evening from Shock Trauma, a police spokesperson said. The suspect underwent surgery and his condition is currently unclear. Lando identified the officers shot as Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year member of the department, and Bryan Snyder, 43, a second-year member of the department. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis. Courtesy, Frederick Police Dept. Shock Trauma...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Loaded Gun Found In Mervo High Cafeteria, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A loaded gun was found Thursday in the cafeteria of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Baltimore City Schools confirmed to WJZ. No injuries were reported when the weapon was recovered. Police are investigating who brought the gun into the building, and the investigation includes reviewing security camera footage, officials said. City Schools said whoever brought the gun into the building “will be held accountable per Maryland law.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Students Arrested In Connection With Shooting Outside Catonsville High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two students are under arrest in Tuesday’s shooting outside Catonsville High School that sent a 16-year-old student to the hospital, authorities said Thursday. Baltimore County Police announced the arrests of 18-year-old Sean Potter Jr., and a second student whose name was not released because he is a minor. Both teens are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Potter is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, both felonies, along with misdemeanor charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and loaded handgun in vehicle, court records show. His attorney,...
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Union Reacts To Reported Delays Serving Warrants, Impact On James Blue Murder Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ was first to report on concerns over whether delays in serving two warrants involving a high school student from Baltimore City allowed the teenager to remain free for several days. During that time, he is accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant. Our reporting Monday revealed a judge signed a warrant to search the Northeast Baltimore home of Sahiou Kargbo on Friday, January 21st in connection to a violent armed robbery in Baltimore County earlier in the month. But that warrant was not served until Wednesday, January 26th. Police believe the day before, on January...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire At Vacant 7-Story Building

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday morning at a seven-story building in West Baltimore, authorities said. The fire was reported before 10 a.m. at a vacant building near the corner of Willard and Lombard streets, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. The fire department said crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from the building upon arrival, and they’re fighting the fire from the outside. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the fire department said crews had made progress in their efforts to put the flames out. No other update was provided. Firefighters on scene told WJZ three alarms were called for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

