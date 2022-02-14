ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In South Jersey: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkOhp_0eDwfXuw00
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 23-year-old pedestrian from Camden was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle near Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 on Route 73 southbound at the top of the I-295 northbound ramp in Mount Laurel Township, initial reports said.

The driver, a 57-year-old Moorestown man, stopped and cooperated with police, Mount Laurel police said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Victims Of Deadly Edison Crash Identified

Authorities have released the names of the victims killed in an Edison crash. Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, was heading southbound in Route 1 when he struck a tree at Jeff Street around 10:15 p.m., on Feb. 6, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash: Developing

A motorist was trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at East Buckshutem and Spring Garden roads in Commercial Township, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to transport a victim to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

31-Year-Old Man Killed In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a shooting, authorities said. announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.At 3:54 p.m. on Sunday, Feb, 13, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Aven…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Dead After Head-On Crash In Maryland: Police

Four people were killed and one was injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Hartford County, according to police. Mary Yvonne Mejia, 54, died after attempting to pass another vehicle in her Toyota Rav4 and crashing into a Honda Civic on U.S. Route 1 at Rock Spring Road in Bel Air on Jan. 31 just before 1:40 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Killed By Car At Clark Commons

A woman was struck and killed by a car at a Union County shopping mall on Saturday, Feb. 12, authorities said.The victim was struck around 2:30 p.m. at Clark Commons, and the driver remained on the scene, Assistant Union County Prosecutor Michael Sheets told Daily Voice.￼ The Clark Police Departmen…
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Man Intentionally Crashes Into Pole To Hurt Passenger: Police

A Pennsylvania man intentionally drove into multiple traffic poles in a crash on Feb. 4, the police say. Shailesh Khanal, 28, of Lancaster, was in an argument with the passenger in his car when he intentionally drove into a traffic pole at the intersection of North President and Columbia avenues around 3:24 a.m., according to the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Morris County Homeowner Killed Several Vultures With Air Rifle: Police

A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced. A complaint from a Dover resident stated that several dead turkey vultures were found on his property between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association said citing a report to the Fish and Game Council.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man died following a single-car crash in the area. Dutchess County resident Avinash Harrindranauth, age 28, was killed around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, in the town of Union Vale on Verbank Club Road, police said. According to Captain John Watterson, of the Dutchess County...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Driver Killed In Weekend Prince George's Crash

A 44-year-old Fort Washington man died in a crash over the weekend, authorities in Prince George's County said. Olando Bharat was heading east on Old Fort Road when he veered off the road and struck a pole around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 12, county police said Bharat, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead on the scene.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
WTAJ

Man dead after crash on Route 22

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Washington County man has died after a crash in Cambria County on Feb. 11. Richard Bartoletti, 76, of Midway, died in a crash on Route 22 in Munster Township at around 11 p.m. Police said Bartoletti was driving a Ford Transit Van and stopped in the passing lane of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
News 12

Police: 1 person dead in crash on Sunrise Highway

Police say one person has died following a single-car crash on Sunrise Highway in Center Moriches this morning. Police say Salvador Zarate-Mozo was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima eastbound on Sunrise Highway, east of Exit 59, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree on the south side of the road at approximately 5:25 a.m.
CENTER MORICHES, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Driver Killed In Head-On South Jersey Crash: Report

A 19-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck, authorities said. Dijana D. Battle, of Millville, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo south on Hance Bridge Road, near Canterbury Lane, when she crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to Vineland police.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead At CT Residence

Authorities have announced the identity of a 23-year-old man who was found fatally shot at a Connecticut home. Nathan Thomas-Cooper was identified as the man found dead at a residence in Windham on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to a report of an active disturbance...
WINDHAM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy