CHP ramps up DUI patrols during Super Bowl

 1 day ago

The Super Bowl brought many out to bars celebrating the game late into the night.

With that in mind, the California Highway Patrol stepped up patrols to crack down on drunk driving.

The CHP, along with other law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley, urged drivers to have a plan when choosing to drink.

They were out in force not only looking for drunk drivers but other forms of hazardous driving.

CHP started increasing patrols to crack down on DUIs Saturday morning.

Officers made several DUI arrests Saturday, and possibly made more Sunday night.

"The last thing you want to do is celebrate the Super Bowl at the county jail or backseat of a patrol car, and obviously, we're trying to prevent injuries or deaths out there," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

CHP officers hoped that those who consumed alcohol on Sunday got themselves a designated sober driver or used a ride-share service to make sure everyone got home safely.

Officials say the patrols will continue through Valentine's Day.

"Hopefully, you were able to celebrate the great Super Bowl with your friends and family. But again, we want to make sure you make it until tomorrow, Valentine's Day," Salas said.

