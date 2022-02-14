ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Marnane outlines ambitious plans for Freescape

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wxbvf_0eDwdm8X00

David Marnane has big plans for Freescape following his excellent run in the Singspiel Stakes at Meydan.

The County Tipperary handler is looking forward to the seven-year-old having a second crack at the Jebel Hatta there next month, before heading to All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle in April.

Freescape advertised his credentials when outrunning his odds of 80-1 when only beaten two lengths in fourth place behind the admirable winner, Lord Glitters, in the Group Two Singspiel over nine furlongs on Friday.

It was arguably a career best, although the Cityscape gelding put in a previous top performance when fifth to Barney Roy in the Group One Jebel Hatta in 2020.

“The plan has been for him to have a couple of runs in Dubai and come back for the all-weather finals at Newcastle. He’s run three times in Dundalk so he’s qualified. We want to run him in the mile race at Newcastle,” said Marnane.

“He’s in Dubai with a view to going up a couple of pounds. He ran a great race on Friday and I don’t think he got the cleanest run in the world. If he’d got a cleaner run, he maybe would have finished third or even second.

“He had a lot of good horses around him and the winner is a monster out there. It was good to be mixing in that company and show he wasn’t an 80-1 shot.

“It was close to a personal best. His last run in Dubai in the Jebel Hatta, when he was drawn 13 of 13, was good. We’ll bring him back in three weeks’ time and run in the Jebel Hatta again. He will meet the same type of horses again.

He had a lot of good horses around him and the winner is a monster out there

“I look forward to seeing him there, then him spending a few weeks at home and then go to Newcastle. He ran very well there as a three-year-old on his only run there behind Gronkowski in that Listed race.”

Marnane is excited at a new venture that he launched in Dubai recently. A group of 50 friends and associates have got together to form MRC. Marnane scoured the European sales in the autumn and secured 19 yearlings.

“We have members from all over the world and have 19 horses to go to war with for the next two years. This one is closed now but we might launch another one next year,” he explained.

“We have seven or eight fillies and the rest are colts and we have five or six good, sharp ones. We have horses by Sea The Moon, Time Test, Elzaam, Twilight Son, Make Believe, Cityscape, an Acclamation filly, a Bated Breath filly – a good mix of horses.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheltenham priority before any National decision on Tiger Roll

The prospect of Tiger Roll bidding for a record-equalling third Randox Grand National triumph is once again in the balance after the dual Aintree hero was given a rating of 161 for the world’s greatest steeplechase. The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, became the first horse...
WORLD
newschain

Tiger Roll ruled out of third Grand National bid

Tiger Roll will not bid for a record-equalling third Randox Grand National triumph after being ruled out of the Aintree spectacular by his owner Michael O’Leary. The Ryanair supremo, whose horses run under his Gigginstown House Stud banner, has issued a statement criticising British Horseracing Authority chief handicapper Martin Greenwood, describing his rating of 161 for Tiger Roll as “absurd”.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meydan#Cityscape#Group One Jebel Hatta#Mrc
theplaidhorse.com

Horse Racing in the United Kingdom

Horse racing is beyond doubt a great social event in the UK as it is the second-largest spectator sport. This strong tie between the Brits and horse racing has existed since Roman times when the English knights returned from the Crusades with Arab horses. This means that wagering money on horse races is an old practice and has become a part of British culture.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai s tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs. “There is a Special Judicial Committee...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott breaks silence after he confirms he is going to be a dad again weeks after death of their son

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after it was revealed that he is to become a father again less than two months after their five-month-old son died. The America’’s Got Talent host, 41, confirmed on Monday that he is expecing a baby boy with latest flame, Bre Tiesi, 30, after they were photographed together at the baby shower last weekend.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

Wigan stretch gap to third with dominant League One victory over lowly Crewe

Wigan moved five points clear of third place in Sky Bet League One – with three games still in hand – following a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over bottom side Crewe. The second-placed hosts started strongest with Will Keane seeing an early shot deflected just wide before having another effort denied by Dave Richards – although the offside flag was up.
SOCCER
newschain

Gary Rowett delighted as Millwall see off promotion-chasing QPR at The Den

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was beaming over his side’s performance after they defeated promotion-chasing QPR with a 2-0 Championship victory at The Den. Goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey – his first senior strike for the Lions – guided the hosts to their second win in four days after a game they controlled from start to finish.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy