New Florida-bound Carnival Celebration floated out same day as Disney Wish

It was a good Friday for getting new cruise ships wet.

While Disney Wish was getting its first taste of water at Germany, another Florida-bound cruise ship was being floated out at a shipyard in Finland.

The Carnival Celebration, a sister ship to Carnival’s Mardi Gras that debuted last summer in Port Canaveral, was surrounded by water from its dry dock construction site at the Meyer Turku shipyard, and will now head to the outfitting pier for the next steps before its debut.

“We are very proud to build this beautiful ship for Carnival Cruise Line,” said Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer. “By the end of the summer, Carnival Celebration will be ready for her sea trial and then for delivery later in the autumn.”

Powered by liquefied natural gas, both Celebration and Mardi Gras are the largest ships ever built for Carnival, known as the Excel class. Just like Mardi Gras, the ship will feature a version of the Bolt roller coaster. A third ship in the class, Carnival Jubilee is set to debut in 2023.

“This is the exciting part, after the float out, that’s when everything that everyone will love about the ship goes from blueprint to reality,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of New Builds, Refurbishment and Product Innovation for Carnival. “When there’s a new ship coming, it’s always tough to pick your favorite part, but Carnival Celebration is going to make that choice tougher than ever when she makes her way to Miami.”

The ship is set to arrive to PortMiami in November to the cruise line’s updated Terminal F, which is being outfitted to supply the vessel with the LNG fuel in 2023. Mardi Gras, the first LNG-powered cruise ship to homeport in North America, is refueled by barge out of Port Canaveral. Disney Wish will also refuel in that manner when it debuts at Port Canaveral in July.

When it arrives, Celebration will be the third ship in North America to be powered by LNG, part of a transition by the cruise industry to shift to the cleaner burning fuel than the diesel most ships rely on. Disney Wish is nearing construction’s end at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenberg, Germany, but will make its way to Port Canaveral for its first sailing on July 14.

Carnival Celebration won’t arrive to Miami until later, with its first sailing from Southampton on a transatlantic voyage to Florida with the first of the ship’s Bahamas and Caribbean itineraries starting Nov. 21.

The Excel Class ships are 1,130 feet long and 180,800 gross tons with a 5,282-passenger capacity based on double occupancy.

The layout of the ship will be similar to Mardi Gras, which has a segmentation into six neighborhoods: Grand Central, French Quarter, La Piazza, Summer Landing, Lido and The Ultimate Playground. Carnival Celebration, though, will be trading out three of those zones for its own unique identity, the details of which were not revealed.

The arrival of Celebration, with a name that harkens back to the line’s MS Celebration that debuted in the 1980s, comes in the 50th year of Carnival Cruise Line, which first began sailing in March 1972.