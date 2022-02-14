ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sammy Warm Hands releases “The Decline” cover with Punk Roquette and The Punk Cellist

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Warm Hands, rapper and guitarist and singer for Dead Fucking Serious,...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
q106fm.com

Machine Gun Kelly releasing collaboration with WILLOW this week

Machine Gun Kelly is releasing a new single with WILLOW this week. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, alongside the caption, “Tomorrow.”. Kelly previously teased the track with WILLOW in a TikTok over the weekend, captioned “Cherry Red Lipstick.” In the...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Releases Funky New Single 'Closer' Featuring H.E.R.

Saweetie and H.E.R. are bringing that breezy summer feeling to the pair’s new song “Closer.” The Cali rapper’s latest single, which dropped on Friday (February 11), is a pop-infused track that focuses on having fun and letting loose. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend,”...
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Eddie Vedder Dust Off Pearl Jam Deep Cut ‘Dirty Frank’ During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings are only two dates into their intimate U.S. tour, and they’ve already managed to pack their setlists full of gems. After treating fans to Beatles and Bob Dylan covers, along with Pearl Jam classics, on opening night at New York’s Beacon Theater, Vedder and his band performed a collection of different songs during the second night at the venue.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Nofx#Guitarist#The Punk Cellist
djmag.com

Roy Davis Jr. releases new EP, 'Wind Of Change', on Friendsome Records: Listen

Roy Davis Jr. has put out the first release on a new Paris-based label, Friendsome. Out now, 'Wind Of Change' comprises three tracks from the US producer, and forms the first release for a label that aims, it says, to create a balanced platform for artists across gender, race, age and background.
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Pop Punk Duo girlfriends (Travis Mills + Nick Gross) Release New Singles “Missing You” + “Pretty Mouth”

Thursday, February 3rd - Today, pop-punk duo girlfriends (Travis Mills + Nick Gross) drop two adrenaline-filled tracks, “Missing You” and “Pretty Mouth.” With the raw emotional intensity of a broken relationship, “Missing You” follows the band down a deep hole of longing, punctuated by soaring vocal melodies, while “Pretty Mouth” channels that anguish into pure cathartic release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NYS Music

Post-Punk Band Catcher release single ‘Behind a Bleeding Heart’

Brooklyn-based post-punk band Catcher have released their newest single ‘Behind A Bleeding Heart’ off their upcoming debut album, The Fat Of A Broken Heart, set to release on February 18th. Diving into a successful career in their first year as a band in 2021, Catcher released five singles...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Motion Sickness cover The Flatliners

Hamilton based skate punk band Motion Sickness have released a cover of "Hang My Head" by The Flatliners. The cover is available digitally and features The Naysh. The cover appears to be a standalone single. Motion Sickness released their album Isolate in 2020. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Mean Jeans singer releasing solo LP ‘Funky Punks In Space’ (stream a track)

Christian Blunda is best known as Billy Jeans, singer and guitarist of Portland punk trio Mean Jeans, but with the pandemic making it a tough time to play in a punk band, Christian whipped up a solo album called Funky Punks In Space. It comes out April 22 via DIG! Records (pre-order), and we're premiering lead single "Hyperblaster." Christian says, "This song’s about picking up the pace after sitting on your ass for too long. In this case, fulfilling my destiny by blasting into space at hyperspeeds via meditation, synth punk and drugs. But by any means, ya know?"
ROCK MUSIC
Alternative Press

blackbear will return to his pop-punk roots with his next album—interview

This year was undoubtedly huge for blackbear, both personally and professionally. Having celebrated many milestones, including the announcement of his second child and an engagement, blackbear seems to be in a reflective place going into the new year. From the extreme highs of his personal life, he gained a new perspective on love and plans to carry that notion further with his new music. In addition, blackbear’s gearing up to release his most reflective, nostalgic and personal album to date, leaning into his pop-punk and emo roots by paying homage to the bands that inspired him to make music in the first place.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Excide release two new songs

Excide have released two new songs. The songs are "Uncoil" and "The Portrait, Now Perceived" and will be on their upcoming LP due out later this year. They have also released a remix of "The Portrait, Now Perceived" by 196degrees. The songs are available digitally via New Morality Zine. Excide released their EP Two of A Kind in 2020 and their single Actualize/Radiation Reel in 2020. Check out the songs below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Pillow Queens release “Hearts and Minds” video

Dublin based rockers Pillow Queens have released a video for their new song "Hearts and Minds". The video was directed and produced by Greg Purcell & Georgia Kelly. The song is off their upcoming album Leave The Light On due out April 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Pillow Queens released In Waiting in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"

Now veterans of their scene, Pulled Apart By Horses will return in 2022 with a brand new album. Here’s what to expect... After a decade spent building a formidable live reputation, breaking onto mainstream radio playlists, and into the UK Albums Chart (very nearly hitting the Top 10 with their fourth album, 'The Haze', in fact), Pulled Apart By Horses have embarked on their fifth full-length. Newly signed to Alcopop! Records and due later this year, it's the most 'punk' album they've ever made, bassist Rob Lee explains from his home in Yorkshire on a cold, rainy Sunday.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Chris Farren surprise-releases album, releases video

Chris Farren has surprise-released a new album. The album is called Death Don't Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and features Laura Stevenson on the title track. Physical copies of the album will be available February 25 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Clay Tatum has also been released. Chris Farren will be touring the US in March. Check out the video and the album below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

SOIA's Lou Koller on new Original Son single

On February 17, Original Son will release their new album. That's called Currents and it's out via Sell the Heart Records. The band just released the second digital single from the LP. That track is called "Well's Run dry" and it features Lou Koller from Sick of It All. You can check it out below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Aquadolls release “Cry Baby” video

The Aquadolls have released a video for their new song "Cry Baby". The video was directed and edited by Savanna Morales. The Aquadolls released their album The Dream and The Deception in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Pinch Points release “Am I Ok?” video

Australian post-punk band Pinch Points have released a video for their new song "Am I Ok?". The video was directed, shot, and edited by Michael Ridley. The song is off their upcoming album Process due out March 18 via Mistletone Records and Exploding in Sound Records. Pinch Points released Moving Parts in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dboy release “Post Modern Trash” video

Dboy have released a video for their new song "Post Modern Trash". The video was shot by Corduroy Paco. The song is off their EP of the same name that is out now via Dine Alone Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Chubby and The Gang release 'Labour of Love' EP, share video

Chubby and The Gang have released a new three-song EP. It's called Labour of Love and features "Who Loves Ya? (Coup d'etat)", "Twice Shy", and "Ain't There No One?". The EP is available digitally and physical copies will be out June 24 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a video for "Who Loves Ya (Coup d'etat)". The video was filmed and edited by Ted Foster and features additional footage from Lesley Manning. Chubby and The Gang released The Mutts Nuts in 2021. Check out the songs below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy