Sammy Warm Hands releases “The Decline” cover with Punk Roquette and The Punk Cellist

This year was undoubtedly huge for blackbear, both personally and professionally. Having celebrated many milestones, including the announcement of his second child and an engagement, blackbear seems to be in a reflective place going into the new year. From the extreme highs of his personal life, he gained a new perspective on love and plans to carry that notion further with his new music. In addition, blackbear’s gearing up to release his most reflective, nostalgic and personal album to date, leaning into his pop-punk and emo roots by paying homage to the bands that inspired him to make music in the first place.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO