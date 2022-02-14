Sammy Warm Hands releases “The Decline” cover with Punk Roquette and The Punk Cellist

Now veterans of their scene, Pulled Apart By Horses will return in 2022 with a brand new album. Here’s what to expect... After a decade spent building a formidable live reputation, breaking onto mainstream radio playlists, and into the UK Albums Chart (very nearly hitting the Top 10 with their fourth album, 'The Haze', in fact), Pulled Apart By Horses have embarked on their fifth full-length. Newly signed to Alcopop! Records and due later this year, it's the most 'punk' album they've ever made, bassist Rob Lee explains from his home in Yorkshire on a cold, rainy Sunday.
