Hair Care

Ricky Morton Says The Mullet Will Stay Forever

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The mullet isn't going anywhere. Aside from his tag team expertise, Ricky Morton is perhaps best known for his trademark mullet. At the age of 65, Morton is still going strong in the ring alongside his Rock N Roll Express running mate...

www.fightful.com

411mania.com

Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Apparently Told Michael Hayes To Find Out Who Pooped On His Plane

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how Vince McMahon told Michael Hayes once to find out who took a dump on his private jet during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode. “Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes. He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’
WWE
ComicBook

Details on Why Cody Rhodes Chose to Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is officially gone from AEW, as confirmed by statements both he and Tony Khan gave on Tuesday morning. Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report via Fightful Select shedding some light on the situation. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a three-time TNT Champion and an executive vice president, saw his latest contract end at the beginning of 2022 and he personally confirmed his free agency status after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match on the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.
WWE
Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Jokingly Teases Returning To WWE To Resume Old Storyline

AEW star Chris Jericho has teased returning to WWE at some point down the road. On Sunday, RAW Superstar Kevin Owens changed his Twitter profile picture to commemorate the five-year anniversary of his memorable “Festival of Friendship” segment with Jericho on the February 13, 2017 episode of RAW.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Switch: AEW Star Undergoing Gimmick Change

She is moving on. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler to the audience and some of them can be a little bit over the top. Wrestlers have to find the right balance between absurd and believable to make things work, which can be rather tricky. Sometimes adjustments need to be made to find the right balance, which seems to be the case again with a current star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Reacts To Brock Lesnar Selfie From WWE RAW

Austin Theory says getting beat up by Brock Lesnar was worth it because he took one of his best selfies yet on WWE TV – with The Beast himself. This week’s RAW featured an in-ring segment with the WWE Title Elimination Chamber participants delivering the final build for Saturday’s big match in Saudi Arabia. The segment featured Theory, Lesnar, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Riddle.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Responds To Being On A List Of Roman Reigns Victims

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tweeted for the first time since November, amusingly asking that his name be taken off a list of Roman Reigns victims. Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor posted a tweet noting the fact that Roman could beat every former Universal Champion within his current reign. This is a feat he could earn at Elimination Chamber next weekend. However, that isn’t a list that The Fiend believes he belongs on.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE And WCW Referee Mickie Jay Passes Away

Longtime pro wrestling referee Mickie Henson (aka Mickie Jay) has passed away at the age of 59. Henson passed away following a battle of pneumonia from COVID-19, according to PWInsider. He was taken off life support at 6:19pm ET this evening. Henson suffered severe lung damage while battling pneumonia. Henson...
WWE
411mania.com

Mia Yim Says She’ll Start Taking Bookings Again In March

Mia Yim has had a busy February, and she’s noted that she won’t be returning to the ring until March as a result. The WWE alumna, who got married to Keith Lee earlier this month, took to her Twitter to give fans an update on when to expect her back.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Final Elimination Chamber Entrant Revealed With Surprise Return

She’s in. We are less than a week away from WWE’s latest Elimination Chamber event and that means the show will be built around the show’s namesake matches. This year will feature both a men’s and women’s match, with the latter being for a shot at the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38. That means the bigger names are going to be involved and now we know the match’s final entrant.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Releases Statement On AEW Departure

It has been a whirlwind morning following the announcement that Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes would be leaving AEW. After statements from both AEW and Cody on their departures, Brandi Rhodes had a statement of her own. Tweeting out a simple “thank you” to go with it, Brandi Rhodes released a statement on her impending departure on Twitter.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Reveals Move From Kevin Owens He Thought Broke His Ribs

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he spoke about wrestling with no fans, something WWE did during the height of the pandemic via the ThunderDome set. He admitted that it creates a stale environment, and things hurt more. “I wrestled on the independents for...
WWE
