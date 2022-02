The shares have performed well since our August 2021 review, and we are downgrading our view from buy to hold. The shares have performed well since our August 2021 review, and we are downgrading our view from buy to hold. Current consensus forecasts look too positive given the lack of loan book growth and the escalating challenges over a persistent inflationary environment. The current dividend yield of 5.6% is not unattractive, but at this level we believe the shares are a hold.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO