Jason Aldean returns to Cajundome in September

Country singer Jason Aldean is bringing his "Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour" to the Cajundome in September.

Aldean will perform on Friday, September 23 with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18, at 10:00 am and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office or at Cajundome.com .

For more information on the event visit Cajundome.com .

Aldean's last appearance in Lafayette was in October 2020 .

Following his concert in Lafayette, Aldean will perform on September 24 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Aldean's 34-city "Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour" will launch July 15th in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

For more on the tour and other stops, visit jasonaldean.com .

