Protein powder is easily one of the most common supplements taken today. It comes in a wide variety of types and flavors, both vegan and non-vegan. People take it for many reasons, such as to help lose weight, increase muscle, and more. There are hundreds of different proteins available on the market, each with its benefits. Choosing which one is best for you can be difficult; some simply don’t stand up to the promises they make. We’ve created this list to help you pick the best protein powder for the job in 2022.

