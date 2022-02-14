India launches earth observation satellite

Nasa has raised concerns about SpaceX’s megaconstellation because of the risks of collision in Earth’s orbit.The American space agency told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had worries about “the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions".There are currently 25,000 total objects in orbit around the Earth, with over 6,000 of them below 600 kilometres. ‘Low-Earth orbit’, a height at which satellite networks such as Starlink would operate in, is defined as an altitude of 2,000 kilometres or less.SpaceX’s expansion of Starlink would “more than...
Comments / 0