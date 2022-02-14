ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantego, TX

Pantego police officer died due to Covid-19 complications, the Pantego Police Department informed the public

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMpt2_0eDwb0GI00

Pantego, Texas – Sheli Godbold, a a Pantego police officer, died due to Covid-19 complications on February 10, 2022, after long hard with the deadly virus, the Pantego Police Department confirmed.

According to the department’s announcement, Godbold has been with the Euless Police Department from 2004 until 2012 when she was forced to temporarily end her police career due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

Godbold went to Russia for stem cell treatment and worked hard to return to policing. She was hired by the Pantego Police Department as a patrol officer in 2016 and was promoted to Detective with the rank of Corporal in 2018.

Godbold is well-known in the local community as she has been actively participating in MS fundraising marathons and other activities. During last winter’s storm that caused a lot of problems for the North Texas residents, Godbold used her own Jeep to give rides to frontline medical workers.

Pantego Police ask others to “please keep Sheli, her daughter Kayla, family, friends, and the staff of the Town of Pantego in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

