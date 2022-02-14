GiveSendGo hacked, names of Freedom Convoy donors leaked

T he Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo was hacked, with reportedly tens of thousands of names leaked of those who donated to the site's page for the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

The hack redirected GiveSendGo.com to a webpage with the domain GiveSendGone[dot]wtf, where a video of Disney's Frozen was posted along with a manifesto condemning the website. GiveSendGo's webmasters eventually fixed the website redirect, but GiveSendGo.com was still down as of Tuesday morning.



"On behalf of sane people worldwide who wish to continue living in a democracy, I am now telling you that GiveSendGo itself is frozen," the manifesto read, according to footage posted by Daily Dot's Mikael Thalen.

The unidentified hackers condemned GiveSendGo for allowing users to fundraise legal fees for those involved in the Jan. 6 riots and for platforming the Freedom Convoys , noting that an Ontario court had frozen the entire endeavor.

They also condemned the trucker rallies, claiming that some of the protesters "may not simply be ordinary truckers who are fed up with masks and vaccine mandates" and that they may be Trojan Horse attacks.

The hackers also say that they leaked donors' data from the Freedom Convoy campaign. This data reportedly include IP addresses, email addresses, names, and zip codes, reported Thalen.

The whistleblower website DDoSecrets says they received a copy of the donor data and will provide it to journalists and researchers upon request. It is unclear who else has it.

GiveSendGo has had several problems with security in the last week. On Tuesday, security researchers said they discovered an unsecured Amazon S3 bucket of data with user data, including passport images and other personal info. While GiveSendGo claims they secured the data, Daily Dot found that the sensitive data was accessible.

The Freedom Convoy has raised millions of funds for protest of Canada's vaccine mandates for truckers. After having their campaign on GoFundMe suspended on Feb. 4, fund-raising efforts shifted to GiveSendGo and have been able to raise $8.3 million since the start.

GoFundMe has come under scrutiny since it suspended the Freedom Convoy fundraiser, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton taking action to investigate the company.

A representative of GiveSendGo did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .