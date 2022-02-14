ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(AP) – By the thousands, Americans have been seeking religious exemptions in order to circumvent COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but generally they are doing so without the encouragement of major denominations and prominent religious leaders. From the Vatican, Pope Francis has defended the vaccines as “the most reasonable solution...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

Latter-day Saint leaders support Arizona’s new gay rights bill. Here’s what they’ve said on the issue in the past

Latter-day Saint leaders expressed support Monday for a new bill in Arizona that would provide religious freedom and LGBT anti-discrimination protections. Why it matters: Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face discrimination in housing and employment. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped propose and support the 2015...
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

I grew up in a Christian school – and the religious discrimination bill must be scrapped to protect our children

An image hangs before a classroom of children. Stitched from primary colours, the mural depicts animals, two-by-two, leaving a wooden structure beneath the arc of a rainbow. It is a mural of the Biblical flood narrative, when judgment threatened creation but the holy few found safety within the ark. It is one of my earliest memories of school.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
KABC

Marine Corps Grants Only Three Religious Exemptions To COVID-19 Vaccine, Despite Thousands Of Requests

(San Diego, CA) — The Marine Corps is continuing to discharge Marines who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite thousands of requests for religious exemptions. 469 Marines have been discharged so far. A spokesman for the Marine Corps says it has received more than 3,500 requests for religious exemptions from the shot, and of the more than 3,4000 requests processed only three have been approved. The vaccination rate among Marines has steadily climbed in recent months, with 95 percent of active duty service members and 87 percent of reservists fully vaccinated against the virus. The Marine Corps recently released a statement saying Marines’ lives and the Marine Corps’ mission are at risk because of how fast the virus spreads. 88 percent of Marines recently hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. This as The Pentagon has ordered all service members – including active duty, National Guard and those in the reserves – to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to maintain health and readiness among the U.S. Armed forces.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSAV News 3

Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

(AP) — When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs. She cited various Old and New Testament verses including a passage from Revelation that vaccine opponents often quote to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Air Force approves limited religious exemptions for COVID-19 shots

The Air Force this week signed off on nine requests for religious exemptions for its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, the first since the measure went into effect in 2021. Eight requests were approved by the service members’ commander, while one was approved in an appeal to the Air Force surgeon general.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Robert Jeffress
Salt Lake Tribune

James Huntsman appeals tithing case against LDS Church, says jury needs to decide who’s telling the truth

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Attorneys for James Huntsman say a California federal judge erred when he tossed out the wealthy former Utahn’s fraud case against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over millions their client paid in tithing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Exemptions#Pittsburgh#Covid#Ap#Americans#Greek#Baptist#The Associated Press#Rabbi#Orthodox#The U S Catholic Church
TheConversationAU

Only 19% of Australians agree religious schools should be able to ban LGBT+ teachers

This week, the religious discrimination bill is finally being debated on the floor of federal parliament. The bill has prompted disagreements within political parties, within religions and across a wide variety of other stakeholders. Read more: As parliament returns for 2022, the religious discrimination bill is still an unholy mess But what do voters actually think? A new survey, soon to be published in the Journal of Sociology, shows a majority of Australians do not think religious organisations that...
SOCIETY
lilith.org

Jewish Law and Abortion

Today when we think about faith and reproductive rights, it’s easy to begin with the idea that religious groups oppose abortion. The modern anti-abortion movement, after all, arose as a coalition between conservative evangelicals and conservative Catholics. But as Lilith has chronicled for decades, the Jewish stance is more...
RELIGION
sunflowerstatejournal.com

Senate panel seeks to protect religious vaccine exemptions

A bill requiring pharmacists fill prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was expanded to ensure that religious exemptions are available for vaccine mandates at schools and child care centers. The Senate Health committee broadened a bill related to off-label prescriptions for treating COVID to include a measure that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Yes, Roe v. Wade should go. But so should Texas’ ‘heartbeat’ abortion law. Here’s why

Most Americans don’t realize that the United States has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the world. Of more than 200 nations, the U.S. is one of the few where unlimited abortion on demand at any point during pregnancy is allowed. Among a few of our advanced peers, France limits abortion on demand or in case of rape to 14 weeks; Germany and Switzerland to 12 weeks; England to 24 weeks; and Sweden to 18 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
40K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy