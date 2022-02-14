Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

(San Diego, CA) — The Marine Corps is continuing to discharge Marines who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite thousands of requests for religious exemptions. 469 Marines have been discharged so far. A spokesman for the Marine Corps says it has received more than 3,500 requests for religious exemptions from the shot, and of the more than 3,4000 requests processed only three have been approved. The vaccination rate among Marines has steadily climbed in recent months, with 95 percent of active duty service members and 87 percent of reservists fully vaccinated against the virus. The Marine Corps recently released a statement saying Marines’ lives and the Marine Corps’ mission are at risk because of how fast the virus spreads. 88 percent of Marines recently hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. This as The Pentagon has ordered all service members – including active duty, National Guard and those in the reserves – to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to maintain health and readiness among the U.S. Armed forces.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO