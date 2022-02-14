ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Dept prosecutes woman for mishandling classified docs

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s quite common for the Justice Department to issue press releases, announcing new federal charges or new criminal convictions in cases that most Americans never hear anything about. They deal with suspected criminals who are largely anonymous to the public, and the cases have little larger significance. But...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 367

DR for me
1d ago

Trump belongs behind bars. He’s no different than anyone else in a government position. They have definite evidence he removed secret documents to his living quarters. Ok DOJ. Do your job!!!

Reply(33)
51
Guest
1d ago

When they gonna prosecute the trumpterd? Classified documents ( coloring books of the world) in Florida. I heard Deathsantis was grading them for coloring outside the lines! lol

Reply(4)
26
Farnack Blizdorf
1d ago

Three months for a low level defense dept employee who took three documents and maintained them in her room. Trump took 15 boxes of classified and top secret documents and did God knows what with them for over a year. He should be put under a prison.

Reply
12
Related
Click10.com

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange. Federal law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Jeffrey Clark, mastermind of coup attempt, deserves prosecution, not immunity

The select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol may be considering immunity for former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark. Clark invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination over 100 times during his committee appearance last week. On Feb. 3, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the select committee, called Clark’s testimony “disappointing” and told CNN that one option the committee needs to look at was offering Clark something lawyers call “use immunity.” That would be a bad idea for at least three reasons.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Phone, email records for lawyer of Bannon, Giuliani sought by Justice Dept.

The Justice Department has sought phone and email records of a defense attorney who represented Stephen K. Bannon, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, in his dealings with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and his subsequent indictment for contempt of Congress, his defense said. Bannon’s...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

When Trump took materials, did he mishandle classified info, too?

One of the amazing things about the controversy surrounding Donald Trump mishandling White House documents is the degree to which it’s changed quickly. Initially, the story was about a sitting president who spent four years tearing up official materials, despite federal law, and despite the direction of “at least two chiefs of staff and the White House counsel.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Justice Dept#Fbi#The Justice Department#Americans#The Associated Press#The Defense Department#Cnn
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Equal justice under the law, except for defendants charged in the events of Jan. 6

This past weekend former President Donald Trump said if he were elected to a second presidential term, he would consider pardoning some of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His remarks drew immediate criticism from the media, Congressional Democrats and even some Republicans. “Another thing we’ll...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy