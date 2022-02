Bresnan Bread and Pastry has announced an opening date of Feb. 26 for its location at 301B E. Louisiana St., McKinney. Bakery owner Jenna Bresnan said a preorder option will be available for the first day of business, and extra baked goods will be available for walk-in customers. Menu items range from sourdough breads and laminated pastries to cookies and pies. Bresnan said the bakery will only operate on Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and plans to add Fridays soon after opening.

