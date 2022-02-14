ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

U.S. Men's Curler Matt Hamilton Has a Man Bun for a Good Cause

By Cara Cooper
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Team USA’s play on the curling ice, fans have noticed something else about Team USA curler Matt Hamilton. Hamilton is still sporting the mustache and Nikes he made famous during the team’s gold medal run at the 2018 Games, but this year he’s added luscious locks to his...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

There's a Reason Matt Hamilton Is Sporting Long Locks (Aside From Being Awesome)

Matt Hamilton is one stylish curler. The Michigan native has captured lots of attention for his converted "What the P-Rod" SB Dunk low Nikes, walrus mustache and long locks. But unlike his custom kicks, Hamilton's hair is more than just a fashion statement, it's also raising money for charity. “I'm...
CANCER
Kenosha News.com

Matt Hamilton helps US men's curling team earn huge win at Beijing Games

The United States men’s curling team picked up a crucial win in pool play Tuesday at the Beijing Games. Team USA, the reigning Olympic gold medalists that includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton, knocked off Switzerland 7-4 to move to 4-3 in pool play. The Americans now control their destiny to make the medal round.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Plys
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Curling#Brain Tumor#Good Cause#Beyond Team Usa#Stachestrong#Gj#Mattjamilton
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
WLUC

Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WBAY) - An Upper Peninsula native is being honored Monday after capturing a gold medal for Team USA late last week. Nick Baumgartner, of Iron River, Mich., won gold in mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. He received a warm welcome...
IRON RIVER, MI
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
WOOD TV8

Nick Baumgartner welcomed home in the UP after Winter Olympics win

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis. After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined […]
IRON RIVER, MI
NBC New York

US Skaters Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu React to Kamila Valieva's Return to the Ice

Three Team USA skaters advanced to the women's free skate final in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the controversy surrounding their biggest competitor could keep them off the podium, even if they medal. "That does suck, not having a medal ceremony," Alysa Liu, the top-ranked American heading into the final...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy