Byron, MN

Man Pistol-Whipped During Robbery In Byron

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - Three men were robbed and one was pistol-whipped in Byron over the weekend. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the three had just locked up and were leaving The Compadres restaurant around 2:45...

