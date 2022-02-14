ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Shortstops to Target in 2022

By BP Fantasy Staff
baseballprospectus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of our fantasy experts think that you should wait to...

www.baseballprospectus.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Braves should bring Joc Pederson back

The Atlanta Braves found themselves in a difficult spot during the 2021 season. Due to a lack of production and a rash of injuries, they needed to remake their outfield on the fly at the trade deadline. Not only were they able to do so, but those players were key pieces in the Braves’ improbable championship run.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees may already have their stop-gap shortstop on the roster for the 2022 season

Most New York Yankees fans are enamored by the idea of signing a big-name shortstop to fill the position and offer above-average play in 2022 and beyond. However, signing a player like Carlos Correa to a 10-year deal could put them in a tough spot considering their admiration for Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. Management is extremely high on their young prospects, but they are a few seasons away from getting a crack at the starting job.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees face competition for stopgap shortstop trade target

Brian Cashman knows it. So does the rest of MLB. The New York Yankees need a shortstop and will hit the ground running to conduct their search once the lockout is over. A pair of premium shortstops remain on the open market as Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa and Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story remain free agents. So does potential stopgap solution Andrelton Simmons.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortstop#Fantasy Shortstops
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Three potential trades for Matt Olson

If you read my latest article about the best free-agent fits at first base for the Braves, you know there’s not much else on the open market outside of Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo. If Freeman walks in free agency, the only way the Braves avoid a significant downgrade is through a trade. There are a few names they’ve been linked to in that regard, primarily A’s first baseman Matt Olson.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Trade Targets: Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot

As the Atlanta Braves potentially search for a center fielder this offseason they could look to Tampa who has a couple of interesting options. Once the lockout finally ends and the offseason continues, there will be a frenzy of signings and trades made quickly. Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos is not one to wait around to make signings in the offseason, but he has been a little more hesitant in trades.
MLB
FanSided

DJ LeMahieu forgotten in New York Yankees first base hunt

There is a great deal of speculation as to who will be at first base on Opening Day for the New York Yankees. Luke Voit may be the first baseman on the roster, but the Yankees have been attempting to move on from him since the trade deadline. Not only are they listed amongst the favorites for Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo in free agency, but they are also expected to be a part of the Matt Olson Sweepstakes when the A’s begin their fire sale.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda Laments MLB Using Universal DH

The one thing MLB and the MLBPA can agree on is implementing the universal DH for 2022 and beyond. It won’t be official until the new CBA is completed, which, could be a while, but the news certainly made waves. One Dodgers pitcher bragged about his now unbreakable career...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Good Phight

Phillies grab some minor league depth, sign Josh Ockimey, Yairo Munoz

In 2021, when Didi Gregorius spent so much time on the injured list for pseudogout, the team was put in a tough place. They didn’t really have much depth in the minors that was ready to contribute at the big league level, their top prospect at the position was still a year away and their major league bench options were “shortstops” in name only. Forced to choose, the team gave Nick Maton a shot at the job, but Joe Girardi’s allergy to using younger players to which the only cure is a steady diet of “professional hitter veterans” meant Maton had a short leash. When he wasn’t able to convince the team, they were then forced to try out Ronald Torreyes at the spot. All he was able to give the team was a 68 wRC+ and an OPS that barely broke .630.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Pitcher Kenta Maeda Sad About Universal DH

Last week we learned that the designated hitter rule appears destined for both leagues with the new collective bargaining agreement. While it’s not official until a new CBA is fully agreed to, the universal DH did elicit some reactions around the game. Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl boasted about his...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Minor League Contracts, Trevor Bauer Updates, Dave Roberts, and More

The last week saw some major minor league deals involving the Dodgers popping up on the timeline. First LA inked a pair of players to MiLB deals. Dodgers have signed 1B/OF Stefen Romero to minor-league deal with invite to major-league spring training, source tells @TheAthletic. Hit 96 HRs past five seasons in Japan, including shortened ‘20. Potential DH option if CBA indeed includes universal DH. https://t.co/zhxyPaNmD4.
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

Introducing PECOTA for 2022

Improvements, changes. and more on the latest and greatest iteration of BP's player projection system. Full access to this article is for Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Fantasy Basketball Week 18: Who’s hot and who’s not, and a DFS target for Monday

Super Bowl Sunday’s NBA slate was limited to two games, but the four teams that played boasted had no shortage of fantasy stars. The Hawks-Celtics and Pacers-Timberwolves matchups produced impressive stat lines, and Jayson Tatum put together the most remarkable performance of the evening. We’ll review Sunday’s best and worst stat lines before delving into an ideal DFS target for Monday’s nine-game slate here.
NBA
baseballprospectus.com

PECOTA 2022: 10 Hitters on the Rise

Ten names who are projected to exceed both their 2021 and career DRC+. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
zonecoverage.com

Should Jorge Polanco Go Back to Shortstop?

As the Minnesota Twins continue to wait for the lockout to end before potentially adding to their roster, there are still some big lingering questions. Starting rotation help and bullpen arms lead the list of needs, but the most significant issue may be who takes over as the starting shortstop.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy