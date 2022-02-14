Pistons try to break seven game losing streak tonight

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks trading for Cade Cunningham?. The Mavs ended up being a busy team ahead of the trade deadline. After being expected to have a quiet deadline, the team moved on from Kristaps Porzingis in a trade with the Washington Wizards. There were plenty of teams attempting...
The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... Following what was probably their most difficult stretch of the entire season, the Wizards' schedule is beginning to open up and already they are taking advantage of it. On Monday, they held on to beat the lowly Detroit Pistons to make it two wins in three games.
The Defensive Player of the Year Award has been given out to the best defensive player of the regular season since the 1982-1983 season. The winner is selected by a panel of 124 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada. Each voter casts a first, second, and third-place vote. The point system features first place worth five points, second place at three points, and third place at one point. The winner with the highest point total wins.
Washington fans hoping to see Kristaps Porzingis' Wizards debut against the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday might need to wait a little longer. Porzingis was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks at Thursday's trade deadline, but the 7-foot-3 center is dealing with a bone bruise in his right kneeand sat out Saturday's 123-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Detroit Pistons (12-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Washington as losers of seven games in a row. The Wizards are 18-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 10-4 in one-possession games. The Pistons have...
WASHINGTON -- — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Detroit Pistons to their eighth straight loss, 103-94 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey...
Detroit Pistons (12-45) vs. Boston Celtics (34-25) When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates). Want more Pistons news: Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone & Android. Slam dunk offer: Gain access to our most exclusive Pistons...
The Wizards defeated the Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena, giving them 13-consecutive home wins over Detroit. Washington has now won two of its last three games with only a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back remaining before the All-Star break. Kyle Kuzma, who buried the game-winner in an overtime win...
Marvin Bagley III has a chance to redefine his career with the Pistons and he wants to start by getting rid of the reputation that he’s not a good teammate. Meeting with the media today for the first time since he was acquired from the Kings in a four-team trade, Bagley dismissed any concerns that he won’t do what’s best for the team, tweets James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.
Marvin Bagley III will look to get a fresh start when he debuts for the Detroit Pistons, who will use the rest of the season to see if he is a fit with their roster. While we can take a guess at how Bagley III will fit on the Pistons depth chart, how he will actually fit into the offense and defense is a different story.
The Detroit Pistons will travel to DC tonight to take on the Washington Wizards in what should be the debut of Marvin Bagley III. The Pistons have lost seven in a row, so any help will be welcome as they try to stop their slide. Detroit currently has the league’s...
I don’t know when I turned into the finance guy on DBB, but given my limited time nowadays I guess it’s the role I was born to play. Anyway, after the trade deadline and the moves and non-moves, I wanted to take a brief look at the financial fitness of this Detroit Pistons roster and see if there’s any obvious plan or ideas going forward.
After falling to the Washington Wizards last night, the Pistons are now a league-worst 12-45 and have dropped eight games in a row. Rookie standout Cade Cunningham was on the sidelines with a hip pointer for several of those losses, but he's been back for three games now and the Pistons still can't figure it out.
The Washington Wizards will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 25-30 overall and 14-15 at home, while Detroit is 12-44 overall and 4-24 on the road. The Wizards picked up a 119-116 win in overtime when these teams met on Dec. 8.
Marvin Bagley III was not the only big guy the Detroit Pistons were pursuimg at the trade deadline. A report out of New York says they made an offer to the Knicks for center Mitchell Robinson, but they eventually pulled him off the market. When New York asked if they...
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
