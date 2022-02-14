ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons try to break seven game losing streak tonight

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit...

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Tatum and the Celtics Host the Pistons: Expect Points

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
NBA
NBC Sports

Kuzma's hot third quarter carries Wizards to win over Pistons

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... Following what was probably their most difficult stretch of the entire season, the Wizards' schedule is beginning to open up and already they are taking advantage of it. On Monday, they held on to beat the lowly Detroit Pistons to make it two wins in three games.
NBA
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

Every NBA Franchises Total DPOYs By A Player On Their Team: Detroit Pistons And Utah Jazz Always Had Great Defenders

The Defensive Player of the Year Award has been given out to the best defensive player of the regular season since the 1982-1983 season. The winner is selected by a panel of 124 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada. Each voter casts a first, second, and third-place vote. The point system features first place worth five points, second place at three points, and third place at one point. The winner with the highest point total wins.
NBA
charlottenews.net

Wizards unlikely to have Kristaps Porzingis vs. Pistons

Washington fans hoping to see Kristaps Porzingis' Wizards debut against the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday might need to wait a little longer. Porzingis was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks at Thursday's trade deadline, but the 7-foot-3 center is dealing with a bone bruise in his right kneeand sat out Saturday's 123-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
9&10 News

Detroit takes on Washington on 7-game losing streak

Detroit Pistons (12-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Washington as losers of seven games in a row. The Wizards are 18-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 10-4 in one-possession games. The Pistons have...
NBA
ESPN

Kuzma scores 23, Wizards deal Pistons 8th straight loss

WASHINGTON -- — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Detroit Pistons to their eighth straight loss, 103-94 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey...
NBA
#D C#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Pistons#The Washington Wizards
NBA

Recap: Kuzma, Avdija lead Wizards to 103-94 win over Pistons

The Wizards defeated the Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena, giving them 13-consecutive home wins over Detroit. Washington has now won two of its last three games with only a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back remaining before the All-Star break. Kyle Kuzma, who buried the game-winner in an overtime win...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pistons Notes: Bagley, Weaver, Grant, Cunningham

Marvin Bagley III has a chance to redefine his career with the Pistons and he wants to start by getting rid of the reputation that he’s not a good teammate. Meeting with the media today for the first time since he was acquired from the Kings in a four-team trade, Bagley dismissed any concerns that he won’t do what’s best for the team, tweets James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.
NBA
FanSided

3 ways Marvin Bagley III’s role needs to change for the Pistons

Marvin Bagley III will look to get a fresh start when he debuts for the Detroit Pistons, who will use the rest of the season to see if he is a fit with their roster. While we can take a guess at how Bagley III will fit on the Pistons depth chart, how he will actually fit into the offense and defense is a different story.
NBA
FanSided

Pistons odds vs. Wizards: Depth chart with Marvin Bagley III

The Detroit Pistons will travel to DC tonight to take on the Washington Wizards in what should be the debut of Marvin Bagley III. The Pistons have lost seven in a row, so any help will be welcome as they try to stop their slide. Detroit currently has the league’s...
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Talking Money: Taking a look at Detroit Pistons’ financial flexibility

I don’t know when I turned into the finance guy on DBB, but given my limited time nowadays I guess it’s the role I was born to play. Anyway, after the trade deadline and the moves and non-moves, I wanted to take a brief look at the financial fitness of this Detroit Pistons roster and see if there’s any obvious plan or ideas going forward.
NBA
All Pistons

Pistons Have Now Lost Eight Straight

After falling to the Washington Wizards last night, the Pistons are now a league-worst 12-45 and have dropped eight games in a row. Rookie standout Cade Cunningham was on the sidelines with a hip pointer for several of those losses, but he's been back for three games now and the Pistons still can't figure it out.
NBA
FanSided

Knicks reportedly rebuff Pistons bid for Mitchell Robinson

Marvin Bagley III was not the only big guy the Detroit Pistons were pursuimg at the trade deadline. A report out of New York says they made an offer to the Knicks for center Mitchell Robinson, but they eventually pulled him off the market. When New York asked if they...
NBA

