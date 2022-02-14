ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Partners cuts Macy’s stake after pushing retailer on e-commerce

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Reuters) – Jana Partners cut its holding in Macy’s Inc by 84% in the last months of 2021 not long after the activist investment firm prodded the retailer to consider alternatives for its online unit, according to a regulatory filing. The New York-based hedge fund reported...

