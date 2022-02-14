ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Nominations Open For CRE’s Fifty Under 40

By Ingrid Tunberg
GlobeSt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the commercial real estate industry has consistently gained traction among younger professionals. As new generations enter the business,...

www.globest.com

GlobeSt.com

Bell Partners Closes $930M Core Multifamily Venture

GREENSBORO, NC – Apartment investment and management company, Bell Partners has completed its final close for its core multifamily venture, including Bell Core Fund I. Once the venture is fully invested, the company expects its total equity capitalization to reach $930 million, with investments from a range of domestic and international institutional investors.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

WashREIT Achieves the First BREEAM Certification for Multifamily in the US

Sustainability and ESG efforts are trending for multifamily housing in 2022 and WashREIT has a jump on the competition by reaching a portfolio first. WashREIT has announced the certification of eight multifamily assets under BREEAM’s In-Use sustainability assessment method certification standard, making it reportedly the first set of multifamily assets to receive BREEAM certification in the United States.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

MBA Reports Record End to Year for CRE Borrowing and Lending

SAN DIEGO–Commercial and multifamily mortgage loan originations were 79% higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a year ago, and increased 44% from the third quarter of 2021. This is according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Quarterly Survey of Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Bankers Originations, which was released today at the 2022 Commercial/Multifamily Finance Convention and Expo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GlobeSt.com

How Affordable Housing Is Joining the ESG Race

Affordable housing investor Kairos Investment Management Company is advancing its ESG initiatives in 2022. The firm has increased attention to reducing its carbon footprint and providing resident services to its low-income tenants. The two—which together make up the environmental and social elements of ESG, are equally important to the company’s capital partners and residents, according to Jonathan Needell, president and chief investment officer of Kairos Investment Management Company.
ADVOCACY
GlobeSt.com

$415M Loan Secured for Blackstone Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY – Real estate investment manager Clarion Partners LLC has provided a $415 million mezzanine loan as part of a package, to refinance a portion of Blackstone’s Cubic/Colony industrial portfolio, which totals 110 properties. The logisticis portfolio comprises 15.7 million square feet across 15 markets. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GlobeSt.com

Commercial Real Estate Lending Continues to Expand

Commercial real estate lending markets continued with high liquidity in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a new report from CBRE. “Credit spreads on permanent loans remained tight, while underwriting standards were generally unchanged from Q3,” it read. The volume was more than eight times what December 2008 saw.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Why Multifamily Property Management Is Ripe for Disruption

Multifamily leasing has historically been dominated by property-centric leasing and operations models, with most property management functions happening on-site and in real time. On-site teams are expected to handle walk-ins, scheduling tours and cancellations, scrutinizing applications and leases, dealing with renewals and disgruntled residents. But between the pandemic upsetting renter demographics and supercharging the role of tech in consumers’ lives, that’s about to change. That’s according to Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel Leasing, who says it may stretch to the fundamental relationship at the heart of the sector. And leading operators who can transition to a specialization-based system where a corporate, regional or centralized team handles many workstreams, will succeed in the long-run.
SOFTWARE
GlobeSt.com

Office Use Has Gone Down Say CRE Pros

That corporate real estate professionals say their global companies are using less office space than before the pandemic is easy to see. The interesting parts of a new survey by CoreNet Global is how much confidence there is that, barring a major new and troublesome Covid-19 variant, office use could expand.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GlobeSt.com

Finance: A New Year, A New Monetary Environment For CRE

Inflation is up. Interest rates are still low. How long? Who knows?. While consensus says 2022 will shape up to be another generally good one for commercial real estate, developing financial realities are a potential detour. And this type of uncertainty is the hobgoblin of CRE plans.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Women of Influence Nominations are Open

The historically male-dominated field of commercial real estate has proven to be a challenging one for women to not only infiltrate but to rise up within. Female professionals throughout commercial real estate often find themselves as the only woman in the room during essential business decisions. Constantly facing conscious and...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Stream Realty Partners Launches Industrial Capital Markets Division

DALLAS, TX – National real estate services, development and investment company, Stream Realty Partners has launched an industrial capital markets division, with the appointment of two new executive manager directors and partners in Texas. The firm has appointed veterans Matteson Hamilton and Seth Koschak to lead the industrial capital...
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Nominations open for DBJ’s 2022 Best Places to Work

Is your company one of the Best Places to Work? The DBJ has opened its call for nominations for the popular awards program that celebrates companies in the Dayton region with the best culture. The nomination deadline is April 15. Note: Click here to fill out the nomination for the...
DAYTON, OH
GlobeSt.com

Life Time Agrees to $175M in Sale-Leaseback Transactions

CHANHASSEN, MN – Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale-leaseback of four properties. The transactions are valued at $175 million. Life Time Group Holdings entered the agreement with an institutional real estate investor, which the firm has previously entered into...
REAL ESTATE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Nominations Open for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Nominations are open for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects award, which spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains. From product...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

The Different Flavors of Flex Office

The North American flex-office sector has evolved through the pandemic into a more sophisticated version of itself, gradually shifting to rely more on large companies as users of flex space than on startups and individuals, according to a new report from CBRE. Flex space’s versatility also has made it a...
ECONOMY
indyweeknc

Nominations Open for "Best of the Triangle" 2022

Nominations are open for the INDY's "Best of the Triangle" 2022!. Winning “Best of” has been a coveted honor for individuals and businesses for the last 22 years—yep, twenty-two years! The INDY Week star decal is the most recognizable sign of a great business within the Triangle because it demonstrates the dedicated love a business earned throughout the year from folks just like you.
ECONOMY
WWD

Macellum Forms Firm to Invest in Black and Minority Businesses

Click here to read the full article. Macellum Capital Management has formed a firm to invest in Black- and minority-owned or -led businesses focused on the retail and consumer sectors. The new firm, called Macellum Private Capital, is targeting $100 million to $150 million for its inaugural fund and will be hiring investors and operators.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityN.HOOLYWOOD RTW Fall 2022Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Fall 2022 The firm is receiving initial backing via strategic partnerships with Bob Johnson, founder of BET (Black Entertainment Television) and The RLJ Cos.; G-III...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Land Inventory Depleted Before Enough Homes Are Built

Demand is depleting homebuilders’ land inventory faster than they can build homes. In response, land asset management and global real estate investment company Walton Global announced the launch of its US capital markets business line with two new funds, which aim to support the escalating need for land by US homebuilders.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Foreign Investors Focus on US Apartments, Industrial Asset Classes

Cross border investment in US properties has skyrocketed against the backdrop of record-high sales of commercial real estate globally. Overseas investors focused primarily on the apartment and industrial sectors in 2021 and total cross-border deal volume hit nearly $71 billion, nearly double 2020 levels, according to Real Capital Analytics. Cross-border deals accounted for 8.5% of total US property acquisitions and are officially back to pre-pandemic levels.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Retail Investment Volume Is Exploding

Retail investors are racing back into the sector. As a result, retail investment volume has never been stronger, proving that reports of retail’s demise were overblown, according to Colliers’ Q4 Capital Markets Snapshot. Total volume topped $30 billion for the second time ever. Sales volume has shown consistent...
RETAIL

