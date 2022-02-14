Nominations Open For CRE’s Fifty Under 40

Multifamily leasing has historically been dominated by property-centric leasing and operations models, with most property management functions happening on-site and in real time. On-site teams are expected to handle walk-ins, scheduling tours and cancellations, scrutinizing applications and leases, dealing with renewals and disgruntled residents. But between the pandemic upsetting renter demographics and supercharging the role of tech in consumers’ lives, that’s about to change. That’s according to Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel Leasing, who says it may stretch to the fundamental relationship at the heart of the sector. And leading operators who can transition to a specialization-based system where a corporate, regional or centralized team handles many workstreams, will succeed in the long-run.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO