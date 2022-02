The NBA star jammed out to 50’s classic ‘In Da Club’ in the middle of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and the rapper seemed stoked that he was such a fan. LeBron James partied like it was his birthday during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday February 13. The 37-year-old basketball player showed that he’s clearly a 50 Cent fan, as he rapped along to “In Da Club,” during the rapper’s surprise appearance at the game. The respect was clearly mutual, as the 46-year-old rapper posted the video of LeBron jamming out along with him.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO