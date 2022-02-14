ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings play in Minnesota tonight

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The...

wkzo.com

drgnews.com

Capitals Rout Huron

FORT PIERRE – Carter Sanderson and Keenan Howard each scored twice Sunday as the Oahe Capital boys routed the Huron All-Stars 10-2 at the Expo Center. Howard also added an assist. Ashton Griese had a goal and two assists. Jarron Beck and Barret Schweitzer had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals (11-6). Jonathan Lyons, Ayden Anderson and Carter Gordon also scored in the Capitals’ second straight win.
NHL
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Gymnastics Reaches State Meet for 6th Time in 7 Seasons

It's a rite of late winter. The Owatonna High School gymnastics team has qualified for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state meet in six of the last seven seasons. OHS has captured third place in four straight of those appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). They compete Friday, February 18 at 11 am at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul in the team event.
OWATONNA, MN
fightinghawks.com

Ethan Frisch, Zach Driscoll nab NCHC weekly honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For the third straight week, North Dakota headlines the weekly awards from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and senior goaltender Zach Driscoll each took home an honor, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon following a sweep over Colorado College.
NHL
State
Minnesota State
wkzo.com

Pistons try to break seven game losing streak tonight

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are on the road tonight. Detroit will visit the Washington Wizards. The Pistons have lost seven straight games. Detroit is 12-and-44 on the season.
NBA
Brookings Register

Rangers varsity teams post three wins over the weekend

The Brookings Rangers boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey teams each won games over the weekend. The boys hammered Huron, 12-0, on Saturday in Huron, while the girls scored a 5-2 win over Watertown on Friday night in Brookings, then a 7-1 win on Saturday in Huron.
BROOKINGS, SD
Power 96

Faribault Wrestlers Hope For Section Success

The #9 ranked Class AAA Minnesota wrestling team by Guillotine lost to Hastings (#5) 52-14 and top ranked St. Michael-Albertville 52-21. Both matches were in the opponent's home gym. A year ago Faribault defeated the Raiders during the regular season and were on a roll until the final meet of...
FARIBAULT, MN
Bring Me The News

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

The hockey community is showing their support for a 10-year-old Minnesota boy as he battles an aggressive form of cancer. Jack Albert, a left-winger on Alexandria's squirt team, was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s lymphoma on Jan. 24, according to the Albert Strong Facebook page. He's undergone his first course of treatment, with three to five more rounds of chemotherapy in his future, a Go Fund Me page states.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AND EAST GRAND FORKS GIRLS HOCKEY MEET FOR THE FOURTH TIME

The Crookston Pirates and East Grand Forks Green Wave Girl’s Hockey teams have met three times during the regular season. That wasn’t enough for them, they are going to meet one more time and it’s in the Section 8A Tournament semi-finals tonight AT East Grand Forks for the THIRD time! The two teams played on December 21 with East Grand Forks winning at home 4-3, then they met January 28 in East Grand Forks with the Pirates winning 3-1 and six days ago they met in Crookston and they skated to a 2-2 overtime tie!!! So they are 1-1-1 against each other and the biggest stage so far will decide who wins the rivalry and moves on to the Section 8A Championship on Thursday in East Grand Forks. Game time tonight is about 8:00 PM and will follow the other semi-final between Warroad and Thief River Falls which starts at 6:00 PM with all the games at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Crookston/East Grand Forks will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 7:20 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
winonapost.com

Winona girls Nordic team, Briggs make state

The Winona Senior High/Cotter Girls Nordic Ski team earned a bid to the state tournament by placing second out of 12 teams at the Section 1 State Qualifier held at the Hyland Park Recreation Area in Bloomington, Minn. Eagan-Eastview took the team title with 377 points. The Winhawk skiers followed with 373 points, edging out Prior Lake (372). Rosemount (362) and Burnsville (327) rounded out the top five. New this year, scoring included a two-person sprint relay and a 10K individual pursuit, composed of a 5k classic and a 5k skate. In the sprint relay, Miranda Lindaman teamed with Makayla Finnegan to earn a third place finish out of ten teams. In the individual pursuit, Winona placed all five skiers in the top 20. Anna Gilmer led the way, finishing runner-up to Lakeville’s Greta Engels. Ava Pike added a top 10, finishing in eighth, while Ruby Kiesel finished 13th, Millie Ping 16th, and Sonja Semling 20th. The Winhawks will travel to Biwabik, Minn., to participate in the Minnesota State High School League Nordic Ski Championships held at the Giants Ridge Recreation Area on February 17-18.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers roll past Faribault

Ten different players scored for Red Wing as the Wingers took care off Faribault, winning 65-29 in Big 9 girls basketball play on Tuesday. The Wingers jumped out to a 30-point first-half lead, 42-12, and rode that to victory. Izzy Guetzlaff came close to a double-double with 14 points and...
FARIBAULT, MN
Journal

Luverne shocks New Ulm in Section 3A title game

NEW ULM — The old adage in sports is that it’s tough to beat the same team three times in one season. Prior to Tuesday night’s Section 3A girls’ hockey championship game, New Ulm had beaten Luverne twice this season. And neither of those games were even close.
NEW ULM, MN
kroxam.com

PELICAN RAPIDS TO TAKE ON CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL AT UMC

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team had a 14 game winning streak broke on Saturday at home when Perham beat them 68-60 in an exciting Section 8AA girl’s basketball game! Crookston is 17-3 on the year and needs to get back into that winning mode as they have five games left of their regular season starting with Pelican Rapids at home. The Vikings currently have a three game losing streak, losing by 28 to Perham, 8 to Breckenridge and a week ago, 55-54 in overtime to Hawley. Pelican Rapids record is 12-8. Game time at the University of Minnesota Crookston is 7:30 PM and it will be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Superior opts to jump to D1 for WIAA boys hockey playoffs

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - After two years of competing at the division two level in the WIAA boys hockey playoffs, Superior is making the jump to division one. The Spartans have been playing in division two since the WIAA split into two divisions back in 2019. Their enrollment placed them in division two, despite head coach Jason Kalin’s wishes to bump up to the top level.
SUPERIOR, WI
wkzo.com

NFL-Calls for grass fields intensify following Beckham Super Bowl injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (Reuters) – The knee injury Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s suffered in Sunday’s Super Bowl when his foot got caught on the artificial turf field has increased calls for the NFL to mandate grass fields only. Of the 32 teams in the...
NFL

