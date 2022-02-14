ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Vqow_0eDwTM5p00

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Camilla, the wife of Britain's Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after her husband also discovered that he'd been infected, officials said Monday.

The Duchess of Cornwall began to self-isolate after learning of her positive test, the royal couple's office at Clarence House said.

Prince Charles tested positive on Friday and also went into isolation. Camilla, 74, continued to appear at public events over the weekend, but had been taking daily COVID-19 tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTZrZ_0eDwTM5p00

Buckingham Palace said that Prince Charles had spent time with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, early last week but the monarch has not displayed any symptoms of the virus.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot. It's the second time that Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was also infected in March 2020 during the early months of the pandemic, as was Prince William.

At an event celebrating her Platinum Jubilee last week, the queen called for Camilla to be known as queen consort when Charles ascends to the throne.

Charles, 73, married Camilla in 2005 and she was intended to be known as princess consort once Charles assumed the throne. The title of princess was given to Charles' first wife, Diana, who died in 1997.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Sarah Ferguson Heartbreak: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Worried She’ll Get Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge? Prince Charles Targets Former Sister-In-Law

Sarah Ferguson could allegedly be evicted from the Royal Lodge by Prince Charles. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for over two decades, but the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge. Their setup inside the property remains unknown, but it’s entirely possible for the exes to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#British Royal Family#Uk#Clarence House#Buckingham Palace
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife Lied About Not Knowing Royal Family Before Marriage? Money Allegedly Changed Duchess And Might Dump Her Husband Again

Meghan Markle's previous claim of not knowing anything about the royals was debunked. Meghan Markle has been consistently pitted against Kate Middleton. Though the two duchesses were both considered commoners prior to their wedding to Prince Harry and Prince William, many royal followers noticed that Meghan and Kate are different from each other.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William's Latest Comments Might Suggest Baby No. 4 is Off The Table

Royal watchers have long speculated about just how many children Kate Middleton and Prince William will have, with plenty of fans eager to know if royal baby number four might someday be in the works. But based on the Duke of Cambridge’s recent jokes during a visit with healthcare workers, it seems he isn’t fully on board with expanding their family of five. The couple recently traveled to rural Lancashire in the northwest of England to meet with doctors, nurses and other healthcare staffers at Clitheroe Community Hospital, posing for photos and chatting with families. But when meeting couple Trudi and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Queen Elizabeth Doesn't Share Her Love For This Sport With Prince William's Wife? Duchess Takes Over Prince Harry's Role

Unlike Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne, Kate Middleton is not fond of riding horses. Kate Middleton is an epitome of a woman with substance. Not only is she known for her classy beauty but she is also branded as a natural athlete. As a matter of fact, the wife of Prince William was a standout sportswoman in boarding school, running cross country, swimming, and playing field hockey and tennis.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly One of the Few People Who Could Get Harry & Meghan Back to the UK

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Strained relationships in the royal family have been at an all-time high in recent years. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the U.K. to settle in North America in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been on the outs with the rest of the royal family. But this year is a pivotal one for the House of Windsor, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. With festivities planned for this June, Kate Middleton...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Prince Harry’s Brother Allegedly Forced To Reconcile With Him? Queen Elizabeth Urged Future King To Not Cause More Problems

Prince William allegedly reached out to Prince Harry and asked if he'd attend the Platinum Jubilee. Prince William’s life has never been easy. After all, he learned very early on that he would one day become the king of Britain. All his life, so much is expected of Prince William, especially since his future role is very important.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Desperate' To Return To U.K. Because Of This? Royal Collaborates With Serena Williams For A Cause

Prince Harry reportedly wants to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain. Prince Harry made headlines recently after he seemingly confirmed that he is planning to return to the U.K. to join the upcoming revelries in honor of Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee. The husband of Meghan Markle is currently seeking a judicial review after expressing his security concerns when his family steps foot in Britain.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Be Ousted In Prince Charles, William And Andrew's Group? Duke Reportedly Not Ready To Return To The U.K. With Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly set to experience another heartbreak. Prince Harry is reported to be having the time of his life, together with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, in the United States two years since his infamous Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they decided to depart from the Firm as they want to live a more peaceful life with their children and become financially independent from the Sovereign Grant.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Queen Elizabeth COVID Panic Grips Buckingham Palace

The health of Queen Elizabeth, 96, is being closely monitored amid fears that her son Prince Charles may have infected her with COVID-19 when they met on Tuesday. The Mail says she will be tested for “several days,” even though the palace would not say if she had tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
284K+
Followers
50K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy