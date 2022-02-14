ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Texas man leaves injured girlfriend at rollover crash

By Matt McGovern
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTqdd_0eDwTKKN00

MADISON COUNTY, Texas – A man left his girlfriend at the scene of a rollover crash in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 44 News the crash happened in the 16000 block of State Highway 21 West on Thursday. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving his injured girlfriend with the rolled over-vehicle. A traveler in a silver Ford pickup gave the driver a ride.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Manuel Garcia, Jr.

If you have any information as to who picked up Garcia, and where he was dropped off, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

