Syracuse hospitals allowed to resume elective surgeries as Covid cases subside

Regarding ”Syracuse student arrested in stabbing of 2nd student at Fowler; unclear how knife got in,” (Feb. 8, 2022):. The Syracuse community is hurting. As a teacher at PSLA @ Fowler, I’ve seen our children lost in their return to school after spending a year and half at home learning virtually. Watching a local news story attack my school after a terrible, violent incident left my heart heavy. Reading the news, Fowler looks like a violent school where everybody is afraid of being attacked or stabbed. It isn’t true. What is true is that, in the last two or three years, too many students have been lost to violence outside of school. These are children reeling in pain but if you watch the news, you’d think they were just mindless, violent criminals. But they aren’t. They are children. They are hurting. And they need our help.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO