Fort Collins, CO

Today’s Weather: 2/14/22

By Jonson Kuhn
 1 day ago
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds, but that’s about it....

Drink Local All Week with Valentine’s Day and National Drink Wine Day

As if we need an excuse to drink wine – coming up next week is both Valentine’s Day and also National Drink Wine Day on Friday, February 18. The Colorado Wine Board is encouraging Coloradans to seek out local Colorado wines and celebrate all week long – whether visiting a tasting room, ordering Colorado wine in a restaurant, or shopping locally in liquor stores.
Photo of the Week: Take Off!

The photo of the week comes from Brent Eelman. He moved to Wellington with his family over the summer. He’s an amateur wildlife photographer. On January 30, while out for a ride, Brent spotted this Bald Eagle in a tree near the roadside about two miles south of Wellington. Welcome to Colorado Brent! And, thank you for submitting the Photo of the Week.
Publisher’s Letter: Is There Love in the Air?

I can remember in recent years sitting on a patio in Fort Collins on Valentine’s Day and enjoying 70-degree weather. That’s hard to believe with the past week’s sub-zero temperatures. As a Colorado native, I know that the weather will change seemingly instantly, and it could be a reality!
Colorado Swing Performing for Goodtimes Dance Club Valentines Dance

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready because the Goodtimes Dance Club’s Valentine’s Dance is on its way and it goes without saying…it’s always a “good time.” If you have plans for Saturday, February 12, cancel them and cancel them right away because nothing can stand in the way of what promises to be Northern Colorado’s social event of the year!!! Doors open at 6:30 pm, so don’t get there at 6:20 pm expecting something to happen, okay? They’ll have a dance lesson starting at 6:45 pm if you just have absolutely no idea what you’re doing on the dance floor, BUT whatever skill level you’re at, have yourself loose and ready to boogie by 7:30 pm and don’t expect to stop that boogie until about 10:30 pm.
Photo of the Week: Greeting Snowfall with Glee

The photo of the week comes from Liz Tufte it was taken in Fort Collins during the recent snow. ALL NEW! Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our new sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
Anticipation of Snow Leads to School Closures

Poudre School District Sent out the following notice on February 1, 2022. Schools have been closed in anticipation of a Northern Colorado Snow Storm. Due to predicted inclement weather, Poudre School District schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. This is NOT a remote learning day. All school activities...
The Group: Numbers of Homes Sold in Northern Colorado Will Continue to Increase

Hey, did you know the word “forecast” can refer to something other than weather?! Apparently, it’s related to real estate, as well, and I know this because on January 26 Northern Colorado’s leading realty firm, The Group held their annual real estate forecast presentation. This year’s presentation featured key speakers Colorado State Demographer Elizabeth Garner, as well as Group President Brandon Wells. The presentation was held virtually and streamed from their website, so if you’re at all interested in checking that out for yourself, it’s posted at thegroupinc.com/forecast-2022.
