Today’s Weather: 2/14/22

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready because the Goodtimes Dance Club’s Valentine’s Dance is on its way and it goes without saying…it’s always a “good time.” If you have plans for Saturday, February 12, cancel them and cancel them right away because nothing can stand in the way of what promises to be Northern Colorado’s social event of the year!!! Doors open at 6:30 pm, so don’t get there at 6:20 pm expecting something to happen, okay? They’ll have a dance lesson starting at 6:45 pm if you just have absolutely no idea what you’re doing on the dance floor, BUT whatever skill level you’re at, have yourself loose and ready to boogie by 7:30 pm and don’t expect to stop that boogie until about 10:30 pm.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO