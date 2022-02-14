ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AirAsia flight is diverted after passengers spot a snake on their plane

WAMU
 2 days ago

You can’t help but think of the 2006...

wamu.org

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel L Jackson
People

United Flight Forced to Turn Around After 2 Passengers Reportedly Try to Sneak into Business Class

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was forced to turn around on Thursday after two passengers reportedly attempted to sneak into business class seats. The pair of passengers demonstrated unruly behavior after being asked to show proof of their assigned seats by the flight crew, according to Israeli news outlet N12. The disturbance forced the plane, which was near the U.S.-Canadian border at the time, to return to its origin of Newark Liberty International Airport.
NEWARK, NJ
ComicBook

Actual Snakes On A Plane Cause Emergency Landing

The movie Snakes on a Plane just got too real for passengers on a Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, after an actual snake was spotted slithering through an overhead light of the plane's cabin. The flight was ultimately diverted to Kuching so that the snake could be dealt with. Naturally, video of the snake on the plane has quickly gone viral on social media, as people can't help but associate this incident with the 2006 cult-hit horror film, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Julianna Margulies – a film which only seems to grow in its cult infamy, every time real life mirrors its outlandish premise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jalopnik

Airline Has Had It With These Snakes On Its Planes

I am certain you will find this tale of a snake on a plane delightful for obvious reasons. A flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau made an emergency landing last week after a passenger spotted this stowaway slithering through a light fixture in the fuselage. The passenger did what any of us would do, and immediately uploaded video of the reptile to TikTok.
LIFESTYLE
#Airasia#Snakes On A Plane
The Independent

American Airlines flight rerouted after passenger makes ‘threatening statement’ to air crew

An American Airlines flight has been made an unscheduled landing after a passenger made a “threatening” statement to air crew during a mid-flight altercation.The A321 Airbus had been travelling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles overnight on Monday when there was a “passenger disruption in which a threatening statement was made toward a crew member,” American Airlines spokesperson Stacy Day told The Independent. Flight 482 was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it was met by law enforcement soon after landing at 10.25pm.The passengers involved in the disturbance were hauled off the plane and the flight continued to Los Angeles,...
LIFESTYLE
Washington Times

Snake on a you-guessed-it reroutes Air Asia flight

A domestic Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was rerouted after passengers found a snake on the plane, according to a video posted on TikTok. The video caption translates to “Seen a snake on a plane on a flight from KL to Tawau.” The plane made an emergency landing at Kuching airport.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
MotorBiscuit

There Really Was a Snake Loose On This Airline Flight

Sometimes, when art becomes real life, you wonder what else put on the silver screen might come true? The Samuel L Jackson movie Snakes On A Plane came out in 2006. This weekend, a real snake was loose on a passenger jet, which had to make an unscheduled landing to remove it. Next time you board an airplane, check under your seat.
LIFESTYLE
liveandletsfly.com

American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades His Girlfriend To First Class After Takeoff, Sits Down Next To Her, Spends Flight Loudly Chatting…

Have we discovered another reason why the union representing American Airlines flight attendants demanded cutbacks in beverage and meal service onboard: so flight attendants can upgrade and fraternize with their significant others?. American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades Girlfriend, Spends The Flight Chatting With Her Instead Of Working. A reader, whom...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

2 unruly passengers removed from Delta flight at Florida airport

Two unruly passengers were ejected from a Delta flight Tuesday at a Florida airport, the airline said. Witnesses told NBC Miami that one of two passengers on board was cursing at flight attendants. Delta Flight 1582 eventually departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Atlanta, the airline said. Delta said in...
FLORIDA STATE
simpleflying.com

Once The Deadliest Single-Plane Accident Ever: Turkish Airlines Flight 981

Turkish Airlines flight 981 crashed in March 1974, marking the deadliest single-aircraft aviation accident in the world at the time. The DC-10 saw its left cargo door tear off while flying over France, causing a critical failure in the cockpit and crashing the aircraft. Here's what happened. Crisis. The accident...
ACCIDENTS

