AirAsia flight is diverted after passengers spot a snake on their plane

The movie Snakes on a Plane just got too real for passengers on a Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, after an actual snake was spotted slithering through an overhead light of the plane's cabin. The flight was ultimately diverted to Kuching so that the snake could be dealt with. Naturally, video of the snake on the plane has quickly gone viral on social media, as people can't help but associate this incident with the 2006 cult-hit horror film, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Julianna Margulies – a film which only seems to grow in its cult infamy, every time real life mirrors its outlandish premise.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO