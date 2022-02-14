ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why do people get diarrhea?

By Hannibal Person
Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A.,...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Why Do Some People Escape Infection That Sickens Others?

Feb. 3, 2022 -- It is a great mystery of infectious disease: Why are some people seemingly unaffected by illness that harms others? During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen this play out time and time again when whole families get sick except for one or two fortunate family members. And at so-called superspreader events that infect many, a lucky few typically walk away with their health intact. Did the virus never enter their bodies? Or do some people have natural resistance to pathogens they've never been exposed to before encoded in their genes?
HEALTH
SELF

Understanding the Different Types of IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can really take the joy out of your favorite meal—but the symptoms you suffer through depend on which of the four types of IBS you’re dealing with. From uncomfortable bloating to painful constipation to urgent diarrhea, each person’s IBS experience differs slightly, Mark Pimentel, M.D., an associate professor of medicine and of gastroenterology at Cedars-Sinai, tells SELF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diarrhea#Food Intolerance#Digestive System#Bacteria#Caffeine#University Of Washington
MedicineNet.com

When Should You Worry About Diarrhea?

The majority of the time, diarrhea can be a temporary symptom that resolves on its own within 48 hours, but sometimes, it can last long and signal a serious health issue. Consult a healthcare professional in case of the following:. Diarrhea that lasts for more than seven days. Increased frequency...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fstoppers

Simple Thumb Tests Can Reveal If You’re At Risk Of Deadly Heart Problem

A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of Harboring An Aortic Aneurysm. Aortic aneurysms are a major killer globally. The aorta is an enormous blood vessel that carries blood away from your heart, and when it develops an abnormal bulge this is known as an aortic aneurysm (Einstein had one wrapped with literal cellophane).
SCIENCE
hunker.com

Why Do People Wash Chicken?

Have you ever seen someone wash chicken? Have you done it yourself? According to a 2013 study conducted by Drexel University researcher Jennifer Quinlan, about 90% of people say that they wash their chicken before cooking it. They do so to wash the slime and bacteria off chicken fresh from the package, or because many recipes still advise people to do so.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Rat infestation forces company to recall all the food it makes – check your fridge now

Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Milk Recall Issued Over E. Coli Contamination

Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The company issued the...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Rat infestation leads to expanded recall – check your pantry for these nuts

A rat infestation forced one company to recall every single product it sells in stores a few days ago. The worry was that the products might have been contaminated with Salmonella. This common bacteria can lead to digestive symptoms that typically pass after a few days for most people. But certain people might experience more severe illnesses, and Salmonella infections can be fatal. Following the Bistak recall, African Foodways Market issued a recall for Tiger Nuts. That’s because the product originated from Bistak Enterprises, which suffered the vermin infestation we told you about recently.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
Mashed

A Rat Infestation Just Caused A Massive Food Recall

While a food recall is never good news, readers with a squeamish stomach might be extra grossed out by the reason for the newest massive recall of many Bistak products. According to Food Safety News, Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. have recently launched a major recall as a result of a rat infestation in their facilities. The infestation has raised concerns over potential salmonella contamination of a wide variety of Bistak products, from pantry goods and canned foods to meat and even spices.
FOOD SAFETY
KFDM-TV

3 major recalls on common items that may contain Salmonella, Listeria

UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: This popular ice cream might be contaminated, so don’t eat it

We just saw a public health alert concerning chicken salad that might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in specific categories of people. The routine detection of Listeria in sample testing will trigger such recalls like that. They can lead to alerts or even full-blown recalls if the product is still available for sale in stores. This brings us to The Royal Ice Cream Company recall. It involves different ice cream flavors that might have been contaminated with the same potentially dangerous bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Reason These Wish-Bone Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Major food company Conagra Brands, Inc. has recently announced it is recalling two Wish-Bone brand salad dressings due to a potential allergen. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products are Thousand Island salad dressing and Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressing in both 15- and 24-ounce bottles. In concert with retailers, Conagra Brands is trying to see to it that all recalled dressings are pulled from store shelves. The reason for the recall is that the dressings contained eggs, but the ingredient was not listed on the product labels. Eggs could potentially make those with egg sensitivities or allergies sick. Thus far, the recall has not been linked to reported illnesses.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Salad Dressing Recall Issued

If you have a shelf dedicated to salad dressings in your refrigerator, you should double-check them before you start eating them. On Jan. 28, Conagra Brands voluntarily issued a recall of two Wish-Bone salad dressing flavors due to an undeclared allergen. Bottles of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese may contain egg in the product, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy