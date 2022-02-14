ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WBB: Fudd, Juhasz clip Golden Eagles’ upset bid

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Huskies Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gp6vh_0eDwRxWc00

MILWAUKEE-Starting a new conference winning streak wasn’t easy, but the Connecticut Huskies’ women’s basketball program made it to No. 2 thanks to a triumphant fourth quarter.

Dominant efforts from Azzi Fudd and Dorka Juhasz allowed Connecticut to stave off pesky Marquette on Sunday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center. The freshman Fudd put in 24 points while Juhasz added 21 more and assisted on four other conversions from the field while headlining the UConn defensive effort. A 27-11 advantage in the final frame allowed the Huskies (17-5, 11-1 Big East) to escape from Milwaukee with a 72-58 victory.

Situated toward the top of the Big East standings, Marquette (17-7, 10-5 Big East) was looking to make a statement with the Huskies missing both Caroline Ducharme and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. They pumped their home crowd up early on after jumping out to a 21-14 lead, shooting 63 percent from the field over the first 10 minutes. Though UConn was able to trim things down to a one-point deficit by the end of the frame (thanks to triples from Christyn Williams and Evina Westbrook in the final minute), a dreary second quarter that saw the teams shoot a combined 10-of-28 from the field created a halftime break with a 31-all score. A similar slogging pace ruled the third quarter, though Marquette took the lead into the final frame thanks to Jordan King’s buzzer-beating layup.

Fudd and Juhasz led the way back for the Huskies, the former recovering from a four-point outing on Friday against DePaul in a very un-freshman performance. The pair united for 17 points in the fourth quarter, with Fudd’s jumper in the second minute giving UConn a permanent lead. Juhasz’s defensive efforts on the other end allowed no Marquette tallies from the field for nearly eight full minutes and forced seven Golden Eagles turnovers (compared to only five shot attempts). By the time King’s jumper ended the drought, UConn’s lead was well-preserved thanks to a 12-0 run entirely sourced by Fudd and Westbrook.

With 24 more, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, the freshman sensation Fudd has reached double figures in five of her seven games back from a foot injury that kept her out of the prior 11 contests. Westbrook, averaging 11 points over her last six showings, likewise stayed hot, putting in 15 more on a season-best 70 percent from the field (7-of-10).

On the losing side, Liza Karlen led the way with 15 points for the Golden Eagles, though only seven came after the first quarter. UConn improved to 13-0 all-time against the Golden Eagles, who served as the Huskies’ opponent in their return to the Big East Tournament’s championship game in Uncasville last season. The two sides are slated to meet in Hartford on Feb. 23.

The Huskies will return to action on Friday night in Cincinnati, where they’ll battle Xavier (7 p.m. ET, SNY). UConn is looking for another sweep of the Musketeers (8-16, 3-12 Big East) after

taking a 78-41 decision in Hartford on Jan. 15. Friday’s opponent ended a five-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon when they topped Providence 62-60.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Huskies Report

MBB remains at 24th, WBB drops two spots in latest AP polls

The latest Associated Press polls each showed love to the Connecticut Huskies on Valentine’s Day. Though both the men’s and women’s programs endured tough losses in the last cycle, the Huskies still appear in both rankings. The former remains in the 24th slot after falling to previous No. 25 Xavier last Friday night, while the women dropped two spots after their conference winning streak ended against Villanova last Wednesday. They are still ranked 10th in the nation as the late stages of the regular season commence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Hockey: Women's Team Crack National Top-20 Poll

The Huskies posted a pair of road wins at Merrimack, 6-2, and at Boston College, 6-4, last week and have run their Hockey East winning streak to six-straight. The Huskies have won four straight and seven of their last eight heading into this weekend. The Huskies have also moved up to No. 19 in the most up-to-date PairWise rankings.
SPORTS
Huskies Report

Softball: Huskies Drop Final Game of Northern Lights Tournament

Huskies closed out the Northern Lights Tournament with a tough 4-3 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Marybeth Olson started the game pitching 0.1 innings and gave up all 4 of the Badgers runs in the first inning. Meghan O'Neil came in relief pitching a tremendous 5.2 innings shutting down the Badgers hitters with a season-high 8 strikeouts.
SPORTS
Huskies Report

Tennis: Women's Team Fall To Rutgers

"We played tough today against a strong BIG TEN team in Rutgers," stated Director of Tennis Glenn Marshall. "In doubles we started slow on a few courts, and that was tough to overcome. We need to do a better job of starting the doubles matches with energy and focus." "In...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marquette, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Milwaukee, WI
College Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Huskies Report

MBB, WBB to spend Thanksgiving 2022 in Portland

The Thanksgiving holiday festivities will offer no rest for the 2022-23 Connecticut Huskies basketball program and its supporters. UConn’s men’s and women’s programs will make their way to Portland, OR to partake in separate tournaments honoring PDX native and Nike Inc. founder Phil Knight. The men will partake in the eight-team Phil Knight Invitational (scheduled for Nov. 24-27), which returns after a three-year hiatus while the women will appear in the four-school Phil Knight Legacy College Basketball Tournament (Nov. 25-27). Three Portland arenas will host the proceedings, including Moda Center (home of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers), Chiles Center (home of PKI men’s participant Portland), and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
PORTLAND, OR
Huskies Report

UConn MBB Included In 2022 Phil Knight Invitational

The PKI multi-team tournament will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competing during ESPN’s annual Feast Week, Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27. The early season men’s and women’s college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor the NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. PKI will be played at three facilities in Portland -- Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
PORTLAND, OR
Huskies Report

The Man Behind the Curtain: Coach Dez is UConn Baseball’s Unsung Hero

There’s a high probability that if you are from Connecticut, then you know all about P.T. Barnum, the founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, the iconic American traveling circus company that was a can’t miss attraction whenever it came to a town near you. For those...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy