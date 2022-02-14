ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

By Rich Duprey
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Morris International handily beat analyst sales and profit forecasts and guided well above estimates for the full year. The International Trade Commission sided with British American Tobacco last September that IQOS sales violated its patents. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on...

