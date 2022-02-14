Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

Philip Morris operates in an industry that has been reviled for decades and has been in secular decline since the 1960s. Swiss-American multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company, Philip Morris (PM) operates in one of the most reviled industries in the world. Buffett's remark about the industry shows the degree of revulsion in which the industry is held and also, the remarkable economics of the business. The economics are even more astounding when you take into account the declining markets that firms such as Philip Morris have had to operate in. Yet, the company has been profitable and continued to distribute dividends to investors. I believe that investors are missing out on the value created by Philip Morris and also on the chance to engage in transforming the tobacco industry through engagement rather than exclusionary investment practices. The company has aggressively shifted its budget toward reduced-risk products while making significant investments in expanding its heated tobacco manufacturing capacity. Its R&D expenditure is focused on the development of three new reduced-risk product platforms in heated tobacco, cartridges, and nicotine salts. The company has said it is, "devoted to innovative smoke-free products, and we want to lead the way in making cigarettes history." This stance is backed up by its goal to become a majority smoke-free business by 2025. Philip Morris has the ingredients of a successful transition to smokeless tobacco, as well as a track record of excellent capital allocation that should inspire confidence in its management. Philip Morris is already an industry leader in reduced-harm tobacco, which, unlike traditional tobacco, is a growth market.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO