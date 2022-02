Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine Tokyo s benchmark index fell by an unusually wide daily margin of 2.6%. Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul also retreated.On Wall Street the benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% on Friday after the White House encouraged Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Other governments including Russia were pulling diplomats and their citizens out of the country.Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through global energy markets and industry.“Markets...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO