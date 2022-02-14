ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK makes first seizure of NFTs in tax crackdown

By Reuters
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

London — British tax authorities said on Monday they had made their first seizure of non-fungible tokens in a crackdown on suspected criminal activity to hide money. Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs seized three NFTs after...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

British taxman seizes 3 NFTs for the first time in tax fraud probe

British tax authorities have seized three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a landmark tax fraud probe involving digital tokens. Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced the seizure Monday as well as the arrest of three individuals alleged to have perpetrated the tax fraud using NFTs and digital assets. Officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptonews.com

UK Tax Authority Confiscates 3 NFTs in Fraud Case as a First

As part of its probe into a potential value-added tax (VAT) fraud, UK tax authority Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HRMC) has confiscated three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in what represents the first seizure of such assets by a British government institution. On HMRC’s initiative, three persons accused of attempting to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Fraud#Crackdown#Uk#British#Hmrc
hypebeast.com

UK Tax Authority Seizes 3 NFTs in $1.8 Million USD Fraud Investigation

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK tax authority, have seized 3 NFTs as part of a larger VAT fraud investigation that involved 250 alleged fake companies, BBC reported. Three people have already been arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud HMRC of £1.4 million ($1.9 million USD). HMRC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

U.K. tax officials seem to believe they seized their first-ever NFTs

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the U.K.’s tax department, seized three NFTs as part of an investigation into potential tax fraud. And while regulators celebrated the move as it was the first time U.K. law enforcement took possession of the asset class, there’s a high chance the seizure is purely theoretic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Neowin

NFTs Worth $1.9M ‘seized' in tax fraud investigation a first for crypto-asset seizures

The first official seizure of “crypto-assets” seems to have taken place. Officials at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) claim they have successfully seized three NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The seizure of these entirely digital assets, was part of an investigation into a suspected Value-Added Tax (VAT) fraud case, estimated to be worth $1.9 million (£1.4 million).
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Tom's Hardware

NFTs Worth $1.8M Seized by UK Law Enforcement for the First Time

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) with the UK has announced the country's first seizure of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as part of a broader fraud and tax evasion investigation. This is the first time NFTs have been seized as assets, which should serve as a way for the justice system to recoup administrative and investigation costs. The seized NFTs alone are worth an estimated $1.8 million.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CoinDesk

UK Crypto Tax Guide 2022

U.K. citizens that invested or dealt with crypto over the last year may be required to pay taxes on their trades. Here's what you need to know.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mediafeed.org

What is the UK’s ‘Making Tax Digital’ initiative?

HMRC’s new Making Tax Digital (MTD) regulation is the biggest shake-up of tax laws in a generation, bringing tax into the digital age. From April 2022, all VAT-registered businesses and organisations are required to follow Making Tax digital rules for their VAT return. This means it’s advisable to start keeping electronic records of your business transactions sooner rather than later – for example, through QuickBooks’ Making Tax Digital software.
INCOME TAX
Motorious

UK Might Tax Driving By The Mile

Thanks to the anticipated switch from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in the UK, the Commons Transport Select Committee is reportedly asking the government to look into a new tax based on miles driven. This isn’t a new concept as it’s been floated in other countries, including here in the United States where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is researching something similar. And while at first it might sound fair to tax people per mile driven since taxing fuel won’t be possible in the much-anticipated electrified future, there are some big problems with this and similar plans.
TRAFFIC
Lebanon-Express

EU to remind Britain that N.Ireland border checks are required

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will tell British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday that border checks on agri-food products from Britain to Northern Ireland are an essential part of their Brexit divorce deal.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

New North Sea oil and gas licences ‘incompatible with UK climate goals’

New oil and gas licences for the North Sea are incompatible with the UK’s international climate commitments and the Paris climate agreement, analysts have said. The government is considering licences for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under pressure from backbench MPs and media commentators, who claim new fossil fuel development is needed to reduce energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Tesco Exiting Myanmar Amid ‘Deep Violation’ of Labor Rights

Tesco, one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains, is in the process of exiting Myanmar “responsibly,” it told Sourcing Journal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal4 Hospitalized After Haiti Garment-Worker Wage ProtestBritish Retail Benefits From Covid Restriction RollbackH&M Speaks Out on Minimum-Wage Struggle
CNN

CNN

883K+
Followers
132K+
Post
704M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy