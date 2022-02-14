UK makes first seizure of NFTs in tax crackdown

London — British tax authorities said on Monday they had made their first seizure of non-fungible tokens in a crackdown on suspected criminal activity to hide money. Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs seized three NFTs after...
British tax authorities have seized three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a landmark tax fraud probe involving digital tokens. Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced the seizure Monday as well as the arrest of three individuals alleged to have perpetrated the tax fraud using NFTs and digital assets. Officials...
That they’d made their first seizure of non-fungible tokens in a crackdown on suspected crook pastime to cover the money. Her Majesty`s Revenue & Customs seized 3 NFTs after investigating and trying to defraud the general public coffers of 1. four million kilos ($1.nine million). The probe additionally brought...
As part of its probe into a potential value-added tax (VAT) fraud, UK tax authority Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HRMC) has confiscated three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in what represents the first seizure of such assets by a British government institution. On HMRC’s initiative, three persons accused of attempting to...
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK tax authority, have seized 3 NFTs as part of a larger VAT fraud investigation that involved 250 alleged fake companies, BBC reported. Three people have already been arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud HMRC of £1.4 million ($1.9 million USD). HMRC...
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have confirmed that 3 people were arrested on suspicion of VAT fraud (estimated to be $1.9 million) involving 250 alleged shell companies. Three Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) were seized and approximately $6,700 worth of crypto assets. According to reports, it is the first time NFTs have...
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the U.K.’s tax department, seized three NFTs as part of an investigation into potential tax fraud. And while regulators celebrated the move as it was the first time U.K. law enforcement took possession of the asset class, there’s a high chance the seizure is purely theoretic.
The first official seizure of “crypto-assets” seems to have taken place. Officials at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) claim they have successfully seized three NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The seizure of these entirely digital assets, was part of an investigation into a suspected Value-Added Tax (VAT) fraud case, estimated to be worth $1.9 million (£1.4 million).
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) with the UK has announced the country's first seizure of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as part of a broader fraud and tax evasion investigation. This is the first time NFTs have been seized as assets, which should serve as a way for the justice system to recoup administrative and investigation costs. The seized NFTs alone are worth an estimated $1.8 million.
HMRC’s new Making Tax Digital (MTD) regulation is the biggest shake-up of tax laws in a generation, bringing tax into the digital age. From April 2022, all VAT-registered businesses and organisations are required to follow Making Tax digital rules for their VAT return. This means it’s advisable to start keeping electronic records of your business transactions sooner rather than later – for example, through QuickBooks’ Making Tax Digital software.
Thanks to the anticipated switch from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in the UK, the Commons Transport Select Committee is reportedly asking the government to look into a new tax based on miles driven. This isn’t a new concept as it’s been floated in other countries, including here in the United States where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is researching something similar. And while at first it might sound fair to tax people per mile driven since taxing fuel won’t be possible in the much-anticipated electrified future, there are some big problems with this and similar plans.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will tell British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday that border checks on agri-food products from Britain to Northern Ireland are an essential part of their Brexit divorce deal.
UK food producers and brewers have warned of shortages of meat, beer and fizzy drinks, as well as higher prices, after the government opted not to renew support for the carbon dioxide industry. Meat processors, brewers, bakers and soft drink producers all use CO2 in making and packaging their goods....
New oil and gas licences for the North Sea are incompatible with the UK’s international climate commitments and the Paris climate agreement, analysts have said. The government is considering licences for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under pressure from backbench MPs and media commentators, who claim new fossil fuel development is needed to reduce energy bills.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group . State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the...
Tesco, one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains, is in the process of exiting Myanmar “responsibly,” it told Sourcing Journal.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal4 Hospitalized After Haiti Garment-Worker Wage ProtestBritish Retail Benefits From Covid Restriction RollbackH&M Speaks Out on Minimum-Wage Struggle
Comments / 0