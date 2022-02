INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ahead of Super Bowl LVI kicking off, teams from across Cincinnati and Ohio are taking to social media to share their support for the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only are Bearcats and Musketeers pulling for the same team on Sunday, but universities across the state are pulling for the Bengals, as a few have former athletes suiting up in the orange and black.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO