With the recent winter storms that Massachusetts and New England have experienced, Berkshire County has been pretty lucky for the most part. Some of the latest winter storms didn't amount to much for us but in other parts of Massachusetts, New England as well as New York, people were hit hard by the winter weather. Boston alone received over 23 inches of snow after the recent bomb cyclone reared its ugly head. Many folks across Massachusetts and surrounding areas had to wait a long while for electricity to be restored. In addition, they struggled to find ways to stay warm during the outages. There's no doubt that we have been dealing with some frigid winter temperatures thus far.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO