ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Black Women In Music: From Nutbush City Limits To Houston Texas Baby

By Victoria
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMcP7_0eDwPjLG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlEqL_0eDwPjLG00

Source: @IndiaMonee / Radio One Digital


Long before there was the “Houston Texas Baby” native, Beyoncé, there was a woman by the name of Anna Mae Bullock, born in the “Nutbush City Limits”, Tennessee. We would later call her Tina Turner, the Queen Of Rock ’N’ Roll.

November 25, 1967 Turner became the first female and black artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine as the lead singer of Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

“I need that on stage. I need a burst of life. That’s entertainment for me.” – Tina Turner

She later launched her solo career in 1978. In 1984 Turner gave us her number one solo single What’s Love Got To Do With It, which later became the title of the movie that told the story of her life. A movie that showed the icon’s rise to stardom and the courage she gathered to rid herself of her abusive husband.

Although she was inducted in the Rock’N’Roll Hall Of Fame in 1991, alongside her Ike Turner. Ms.Tina Turner finally got her shine as a solo artist in 2021 as she was inducted into the Rock’N’Roll Hall Of Fame and acknowledged for her solo career.

Described as the essence of Tina Turner, through performance, dance moves, and energy, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is just that. At the age of 12, the group formed with her and her friends Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, and sisters Nina and Nikki Taylor, would lose against a Rock ’N’ Roll group name Skeleton Crew .

After being the frontwoman of Destiny’s Child for sixteen years and continuing, Beyoncé would go solo in 2003. She, made fans go crazy, dangerously with her first number one solo single Crazy In Love featuring her husband Jay-Z off of the album Dangerously In Love.

“Don’t try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you.” – Beyoncé

In 2021, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to wear an iconic 128-carat Tiffany Diamond from Tiffany & Co. The rarely displayed diamond has only been worn a total of four times since the company acquired it in 1878. This sparked a partnership between Tiffany & Co. for the Love Scholarship program by way of BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, which lead to a $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at the following Historically Black Colleges & Universities: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

Both Tina Turner and Beyoncé combined have 104 Grammy Awards nominations and 40 wins. Ms.Turner holds three well-deserved Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. According to grammy.com, Beyoncé is the most awarded and nominated singer in Grammy history. These women without a doubt have crawled for the black girls coming after them can run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
societyofrock.com

Watch Willie Nelson In Emotional Performance After His Best Friend Died

Country legend Willie Nelson closed out the second night of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was Nelson’s eleventh return to the rotating stage—nine of these are solo performances, while the other two were with Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash as the Highwaymen.
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Houston, TX
Society
State
Arkansas State
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Song Inspired by Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton still dreams of Elvis Presley. She had the chance to meet him once, but she had to turn him down. She cried about that. But like most things she struggled with, the country queen turned it into a song where she imagines singing one of her biggest hits with The King.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Yellow & Black Bustier Before Performing With Blake Shelton At Bud Light Music Fest

For the first time ever, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a co-headlining show when they took the stage at the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought the best of both worlds to the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11! The married couple headlined night two of the event, which took place at Crypto.Com Arena two days before the Super Bowl. The stars each performed some of their solo hits, as well as some of their popular duets. Of course, Gwen was the center of attention in her fabulous look.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letoya Luckett
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Ike Turner
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Anna Mae Bullock
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1978, Ronnie Milsap’s album, “It Was Almost Like A Song,” was certified gold. Today in 1979, Eddie Rabbitt topped the country singles chart with “Every Which Way But Loose.”. Today in 1984, Alabama topped the country charts with “Roll On [18 Wheeler].”. Today...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Music#Black Women#Nutbush City Limits#Tiffany Co#Racism#Rolling Stone Magazine#Rollingstone#Skeleton Crew
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Desiigner & DJ Whoo Kid Created Song After Learning They Slept With The Same Woman

This past weekend (Feb. 4), Desiigner released a new song titled "BAKIN" which has quite the backstory. The track is produced by electronic/pop DJ and producer Slushii, as well as DJ Whoo Kid, famed for his early 2000s work with 50 Cent. DJ Whoo Kid recently joined the Wendy Williams Show, currently being hosted by Jay Pharoah and Michael Rapaport to promote the song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
country1025.com

Miranda Lambert On ACM Love: ‘Thank You For Loving Country Music’

When the 2022 ACM nominations came out this week (2/10), Miranda Lambert scored five nominations earning her record-tying 16th nod for Female Artist of the Year (tied with Reba McEntire). It’s a category for which she has been nominated every year since 2006 and in which she won a record-setting nine consecutive trophies.
MUSIC
In Style

Singer Tinashe Just Dropped a Bold New Video

When it comes to her music career, Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe— known mononymously as Tinashe—is always down for a reinvention. In late 2021, she independently released her fifth studio album, 333, and in early February, announced a deluxe release dropping (coincidentally) on March 3, that features four new songs. On Monday, the singer released the video for Naturally, a bold (and bloody) bop that has fans swooning.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

520
Followers
750
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy