Ghostbusters producer and director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

I van Reitman, perhaps best known for his role in producing and directing the 1984 comedic blockbuster Ghostbusters, died at the age of 75.

Reitman, the legendary producer behind several other comedic films in the 1980s and 1990s, died Saturday night in Montecito, California .



“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

The cause of death was not released.

Tom Rothman, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO, confirmed Reitman’s death, noting his contributions to the industry.

“Tonight the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world,” Rothman tweeted from the Ghostbusters’s Twitter account. “Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio's legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences."



Ghostbusters was one of the most successful films of the early 1980s, pulling in nearly $300 million and earning two Oscar nominations. A sequel went on to be made in 1989, and, most recently, Reitman’s son, Jason, directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife , which premiered in November.

Born in Czechoslovakia and raised in Canada , Reitman was also known for his producing role in National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978), starring John Belushi. He also directed Meatballs (1979) and Stripes (1981), which featured Bill Murray .

Other directing credits include Kindergarten Cop and Junior starring Arnold Schwarzenegger , Beethoven (1992) and its sequel, Beethoven’s 2nd (1993), and Space Jam, featuring NBA star Michael Jordan in 1996 and LeBron James in the 2021 version.