New Mac desktop, laptop filings point to jam-packed spring event

By Michael Simon
Macworld
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could be just weeks away from Apple’s first event of the year and it’s starting to look like it could be loaded with new products. The latest filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission, as spotted by French site Consomac, lists three news Macs that were recently registered with the agency....

www.macworld.com

Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s new tablets go bigger than ever

Samsung thinks your tablet is too small. So the company is announcing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a slim tablet with a massive 14.6-inch screen. The $1,099.99 Tab S8 Ultra sits at the top of the Tab S8 line, which includes the more pedestrian-sized Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus, successors to the Tab S7 models from 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Save over $430 on this Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop with an OLED 4K display

Dell is killing it with the great deals lately, and today is no exception. The amazing New XPS 13 touchscreen laptop has dropped to $1,832.59 through the Dell online store. While that's still a decently expensive price, this configuration would normally cost you around $2,270. That's a great discount, and it's a value that won't last long as Dell tends to rotate what's on sale quite frequently. The deal also includes free next-day shipping, so you could be reading this on your phone right now and reading something else on your brand-spankin-new laptop tomorrow.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is having a sale on all gaming laptop models!

If you want to invest in PC gaming, but you don’t want to spend separately on gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, then you’ll have to go for gaming laptop deals. These powerful machines offer a smooth gaming experience and portability, so that you can play anywhere. They usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, brands like HP are always offering discounts, with HP laptop deals currently including a range of gaming laptop models.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders reveal potential pricing

Samsung looks all set to unveil its next generation of flagship Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The devices are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup next week. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing has also appeared online, thanks to a European seller.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Dell XPS desktops and laptops get huge deals today

If you’re in the market for some computing power, the Dell XPS computer lineup is a great place to start your shopping, as it’s known for packing some amazing internal specs into both desktops and laptop computers. A couple of the best Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals we’ve come across are taking place at Dell today, where you can find savings as high as $500 on a powerful laptop computer, which is one of the best laptop deals around. Read onward for more details and to claim a great deal on a Dell XPS today.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Unlocked Galaxy S20 Phones Are Getting Android 12

We all remember the dark days when Samsung would take months to update even its newest devices. Now, the company is one of the quickest to push new software out to its phones. According to Sam Mobile, the unlocked version of the Galaxy S20 is now getting the update to Android 12.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL05: Quiet, affordable office laptop

With the IdeaPad 3 15ITL05, Lenovo has a simple 15.6-inch office laptop in its lineup that doesn't make too much of a dent in the wallet with a price of just under 400 Euros (~$454). High-quality case materials shouldn't be expected at this price level. Unsurprisingly, Lenovo has opted for a plastic case (color: silver gray).
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Remote Desktop for Android updated with new features

Microsoft Remote Desktop app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 10.0.12.1148, the update brings support AVD workspace subscription using multiple identities for the same URL. The update also adds support for NumLock and ScrLock keys on external keyboards. New in-session UI to switch between remote apps and PCs, the ability to change language support for external keyboards, fixes for dark mode bugs are other exciting noteworthy changes that you get in this update.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

New Mac mini With M1 Pro And M1 Max Coming Spring 2022

A new pro version of the Mac mini is coming soon according to reliable industry sources. Furthermore, the new Mac mini will offer more professional power using the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. If it performs anything like the MacBook Pro M1 Max then this could be...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

This Alienware m17 laptop packs an RTX 3070 for under $1,500

It's not often we see a deal quite as good as this one on an RTX 3070-powered gaming laptop. Even during Black Friday last year we were lucky to see RTX 3070 machines dropping under $2,000. Yet here we are, on a regular Wednesday in February, looking at a deal from Dell for an RTX 3070 gaming laptop with a lust-worthy GPU and a specs list to drool over under $1,500.
COMPUTERS

