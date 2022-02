Jackass Forever hit theaters earlier this month, and not only is it having a successful run at the box office, but it also made franchise history by becoming the first Jackass film to be "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is currently up on the review site with an 86% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com awarded the film a 4 out of 5, saying it "maintains the franchise's hilarity and charm." The movie's success has led to a lot of fun content from the cast, and it's even led to a new Twitter meme. Throughout Jackass' 20 years, the episodes always begin with franchise star Johnny Knoxville proclaiming, "Hi, I'm Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass." He also uses a similar intro for many of the stunts. Now, people have taken to Twitter to add their own funny ideas for bits that range from simple every day tasks to some extreme scenerios.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO